OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Toxic' Workplace: Staff Members Recount Physical Stoushes, Being Told 'When You Speak to Me, You Should Imagine That You’re Talking to Karl Lagerfeld'

diddy
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 2 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

After the surveillance video of Sean “Diddy” Combs beating his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway went viral, those who worked with the music producer have come forward with stories about how they were treated while under his employment.

The staffers have claimed the rapper’s allegedly abusive tendencies in his personal life extended to create an extremely toxic work environment.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is under federal investigation for alleged sexual trafficking.

The former workers shared their experiences including instances where he grabbed, berated, and threatened them, however, the individuals spoke out under condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution.

One person claimed Combs aggressively touched her face while she was working for him.

Article continues below advertisement

“He didn’t like that I wasn’t agreeing with him, and he wasn’t interested in hearing my point of view,” she recalled, adding how Combs told her, “When you speak to me, you should imagine that you’re talking to Karl Lagerfeld. Anything I say, assume that it’s coming from Karl Lagerfeld.”

“At that point, I didn’t have a response to that, and he reaches out and he grabs my face,” she recalled. “He puts one hand on both sides of my cheeks and says ‘Stick out your tongue,’ and then he squeezes my face harder and yells at me to stick out my tongue, forces his hands on my face.”

Article continues below advertisement
diddy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs shared social media apology after Cassie Ventura surveillance video was released.

Article continues below advertisement

She noted how Combs alleged he “just wanted to see” if her tongue was bleeding. “I started looking for a job immediately after that moment. I just wasn’t interested in being there to deal with that kind of treatment. You have to really idolize him and see him as an icon. I didn’t. I was just there to do my job.”

The staffer noted how she was very disturbed by the footage of Combs abusing Ventura, adding, “I’m sorry that it took this long. I hope he gets what’s coming to him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another former employee described the environment Combs created for his workers.

“There was erratic behavior, there was definitely what I would consider mental abuse, [with] how he spoke to us as employees,” the person shared of his job, which he would often work from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy cnn
Source: CNN

Several women have come forward with accusations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

They explained how Combs cultivated a “culture of fear,” noting how there was “a lot of profanity, kind of aggressive, in your face — physically in your face — kind of stuff.”

A third employee said working for Combs was the “worst experience I ever had in my life.”

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs
Article continues below advertisement

This individual recounted one meeting where a Sean John designer informed Combs his team was “inundated” with work and couldn’t complete a specific project.

When hearing this news, the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer “stopped in the middle of my presentation, told him he wasn’t inundated with s---, and to say it one more f------ time, and walked up to him face to face, lip to lip, and said, ‘Say it one more time, motherf-----.’”

Article continues below advertisement
diddy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes in L.A. and Miami were raided by federal investigators in March.

Article continues below advertisement

“He felt as though he should never be questioned and what he says is what it is,” they continued.

Yet another employee recalled how the workplace was so hostile one company director would leave the building every time Combs arrived.

This ex-staffer noted how receiving Combs intense backlash even had a term among workers — calling it “catching a brick.”

Article continues below advertisement

“It was as if you’re walking down the street and someone randomly threw a brick at your head out of the blue,” they said. “Out of the blue, if he was unhappy with something that you might not have done but he thought you did, you ‘caught a brick.’”

“That’s when I learned what a brick is. I caught my first brick, my only brick,” they stated, adding how they only stayed because of “the opportunity he gave to young Black entrepreneurs, people that had vision and passion — it was super inspirational.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Though the employee had caught some of Combs wrath, he did not expect Combs’ rage to reach the level displayed in the surveillance video.

I was surprised by the level of violence that he had toward Cassie in that video. I didn’t see his anger going to that level. I really didn’t. I wouldn’t have stayed had I known what was going on, I’ll tell you that much,” they expressed.

The Daily Beast reported on the former employees' experiences.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.