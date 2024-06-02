Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Toxic' Workplace: Staff Members Recount Physical Stoushes, Being Told 'When You Speak to Me, You Should Imagine That You’re Talking to Karl Lagerfeld'
After the surveillance video of Sean “Diddy” Combs beating his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway went viral, those who worked with the music producer have come forward with stories about how they were treated while under his employment.
The staffers have claimed the rapper’s allegedly abusive tendencies in his personal life extended to create an extremely toxic work environment.
The former workers shared their experiences including instances where he grabbed, berated, and threatened them, however, the individuals spoke out under condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution.
One person claimed Combs aggressively touched her face while she was working for him.
“He didn’t like that I wasn’t agreeing with him, and he wasn’t interested in hearing my point of view,” she recalled, adding how Combs told her, “When you speak to me, you should imagine that you’re talking to Karl Lagerfeld. Anything I say, assume that it’s coming from Karl Lagerfeld.”
“At that point, I didn’t have a response to that, and he reaches out and he grabs my face,” she recalled. “He puts one hand on both sides of my cheeks and says ‘Stick out your tongue,’ and then he squeezes my face harder and yells at me to stick out my tongue, forces his hands on my face.”
She noted how Combs alleged he “just wanted to see” if her tongue was bleeding. “I started looking for a job immediately after that moment. I just wasn’t interested in being there to deal with that kind of treatment. You have to really idolize him and see him as an icon. I didn’t. I was just there to do my job.”
The staffer noted how she was very disturbed by the footage of Combs abusing Ventura, adding, “I’m sorry that it took this long. I hope he gets what’s coming to him.”
Another former employee described the environment Combs created for his workers.
“There was erratic behavior, there was definitely what I would consider mental abuse, [with] how he spoke to us as employees,” the person shared of his job, which he would often work from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
They explained how Combs cultivated a “culture of fear,” noting how there was “a lot of profanity, kind of aggressive, in your face — physically in your face — kind of stuff.”
A third employee said working for Combs was the “worst experience I ever had in my life.”
This individual recounted one meeting where a Sean John designer informed Combs his team was “inundated” with work and couldn’t complete a specific project.
When hearing this news, the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer “stopped in the middle of my presentation, told him he wasn’t inundated with s---, and to say it one more f------ time, and walked up to him face to face, lip to lip, and said, ‘Say it one more time, motherf-----.’”
“He felt as though he should never be questioned and what he says is what it is,” they continued.
Yet another employee recalled how the workplace was so hostile one company director would leave the building every time Combs arrived.
This ex-staffer noted how receiving Combs intense backlash even had a term among workers — calling it “catching a brick.”
“It was as if you’re walking down the street and someone randomly threw a brick at your head out of the blue,” they said. “Out of the blue, if he was unhappy with something that you might not have done but he thought you did, you ‘caught a brick.’”
“That’s when I learned what a brick is. I caught my first brick, my only brick,” they stated, adding how they only stayed because of “the opportunity he gave to young Black entrepreneurs, people that had vision and passion — it was super inspirational.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the employee had caught some of Combs wrath, he did not expect Combs’ rage to reach the level displayed in the surveillance video.
“I was surprised by the level of violence that he had toward Cassie in that video. I didn’t see his anger going to that level. I really didn’t. I wouldn’t have stayed had I known what was going on, I’ll tell you that much,” they expressed.
The Daily Beast reported on the former employees' experiences.