Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky Shut Down Split Rumors as Pair Spotted at Katy Perry's Las Vegas Show
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky made it clear that their love is nothing like a bad romance!
Over the weekend, the pop star, 37, and the Harvard graduate stepped out together for a rare public date night at Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency following reports that the pair called it quits on their romance.
In photos and videos shared to X — formerly known as Twitter — eagle-eyed fans caught the pair sitting side by side while watching the "Teenage Dream" vocalist's Sin City set.
The outing comes months after rumors ran rampant that Gaga and Polansky had broken up after being linked since December 2019. As OK! previously reported, the duo were allegedly not on the same page regarding the topic of marriage.
"They broke up a few months ago. It was amicable. They're still friends," an insider alleged in March, adding that "their relationship hit a wall" after Polansky clarified that he was not ready to make things official. However, both parties appeared to have a change of heart.
"Michael is her North Star," an insider explained of their relationship in August 2021. "He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her. They are the real deal. He loves Lady Gaga, but he's in love with Stefani. He loves the theatrics and her artistry, but he is very happy being out of the spotlight and letting her shine."
The chart-topper and the tech entrepreneur went Instagram official with their relationship in February 2020 — one day after Polansky attended the Super Bowl with Gaga.
Despite Gaga later changing her mind on the issue, insiders close to the A Star Is Born actress revealed that her previously broken engagements with actor Taylor Kinney in 2015 and later with talent agent Christian Carino in 2018 initially made her cautious about diving into a serious partnership with the businessman.
"Even though those romances blew up in her face, Gaga still yearns for a hot-blooded relationship — and hers and Polansky's is just a low simmer," a source admitted when the duo began dating.
"Friends say he's for good for Gaga because he has a calming effect on her," the insider alleged. "But a mellow love affair isn't necessarily a recipe for matrimony."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The multi-talented star has previously made it known that she would like to settle down and have a family of her own one day.
"I will say I am very excited to have kids," Gaga stated in an interview. "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'"