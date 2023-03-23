OK Magazine
Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky Secretly Split After Butting Heads Over Marriage & Kids, Spills Source: They 'Hit A Wall' 

lady gaga
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 23 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's once perfect relationship apparently turned in to just another bad romance.

"They broke up a few months ago. It was amicable. They're still friends," a source spilled about the couple of almost three years.

The insider revealed the relationship ended due to disagreements about getting married and starting a family, as the 36-year-old wanted to take the next steps while the 45-year-old wasn’t ready, causing "their relationship [to] hit a wall."

lady gaga
Source: mega
As for whether Gaga is ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool, the insider spilled she's still hopeful that Mr. Right will come along.

"Gaga is a true romantic who wears her heart on her sleeve," the source continued. "She's been on a few dates here and there since splitting from Michael and is open to being in a long-term relationship should the right man come along.”

And as Gaga waits for her Prince Charming, she expressed her interest in living "more of a life in solitude" during a recent interview. "It's really nice to just be alone, and be expansive, and know that you're enough."

Meanwhile, back in 2020, the pop singer expressed her desire to welcome mini-me's, saying in an interview, "I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom."

lady gaga
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Lady Gaga

Though the exact end of their relationship is unknown at this time, the Oscar winner and the executive reportedly hit "a rocky patch" in October 2022.

The source spilled at the time that the pair has "taken some breathing space to figure out where their relationship is going."

lady gaga
Source: mega

The single lady was most recently spotted at the 2023 Academy Awards where she was nominated for best original song for her hit “Hold My Hand.” The song was featured in the Oscar nominated film Top Gun: Maverick.

Source: OK!

Radar previously reported on the source's comments.

