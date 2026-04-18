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5 Biggest Revelations From 'Laguna Beach' Reunion Special: Love Triangle Drama, Secret Hookups and More

laguna beach reunion special biggest revelations
Source: MEGA

'The Reunion: Laguna Beach' aired on the Roku Channel on April 10.

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April 18 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Twenty years after the original series finale aired, The Reunion: Laguna Beach spilled some hot tea.

On April 10, the Roku Channel officially premiered the MTV series' reunion special, featuring several original cast members, including Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Alex Hooser, Morgan Olsen, Trey Phillips, Christina Schuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith and Talan Torriero.

Following the highly anticipated premiere, OK! rounded up the biggest revelations shared by the cast on The Reunion: Laguna Beach.

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Alex Hooser Had Secret Hookups

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laguna beach reunion special biggest revelations
Source: Roku Channel/YouTube

Several original cast members of 'Laguna Beach' reunited for the reunion special.

Hookups took place on and off the screen, and Hooser shared her own experiences during the reunion.

"Trey and I shared a smooch," she spilled on The Reunion: Laguna Beach. "And then Dieter and I have … Dieter-ed."

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Kristin Cavallari Admitted She Cheated on Stephen Colletti

laguna beach reunion special biggest revelations
Source: Roku Channel/YouTube

The reunion special aired 20 years after the original series' final episode was released in 2006.

Cavallari dropped one of the biggest talking points from the reunion special when she confirmed she had cheated on Colletti with someone from her work at Salt Creek.

"Yeah, it was a waiter. I was a hostess at a restaurant. I apologize," she responded after Colletti reminded her of it.

Colletti, who firmly stated he "never, ever cheated" on Cavallari, disclosed, "Of course, when we were single, as everyone has in their life, [I] dated a couple people. That has happened."

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Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad Opened Up About the Love Triangle Drama

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laguna beach reunion special biggest revelations
Source: Roku Channel/YouTube

The original series premiered on MTV in 2004.

Laguna Beach High School was also a venue for love triangles, including one that involved Cavallari, Colletti and Conrad.

Cavallari recalled, "Stephen and I were together for about a year before cameras ever came. So my sophomore year, his junior year, we really dated for about a year. We broke up, I think, the beginning of my junior year, beginning of his senior year, which I think is when Talan and I may have had a little something, [Stephen and Lauren] had a little something. And then we got back together."

"This is all before MTV ever came," Cavallari clarified. "When MTV came, they obviously caught wind of that. Maybe there was a little more overlap, I can't remember exactly, but MTV knew that was a juicy storyline, so I think they just kept it going as much as possible."

Cavallari said that, looking back, she probably was upset about what happened between Colletti and Conrad when they split. On the other hand, Conrad revealed she was "upset about losing a friend" since she and Colletti had been "friends for years."

"Anytime there's some sort of initial attraction, it doesn't go away, but I was never trying to make him my boyfriend," Conrad underscored, adding she was "trying to figure out" how to return to being just friends after the hookup.

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Lauren Conrad Confirmed Her Parents Are No Longer Together

laguna beach reunion special biggest revelations
Source: Roku Channel/YouTube

'Laguna Beach' had three seasons.

In one of the most heartbreaking parts of the reunion special, the L.A. Candy author revealed her parents, Jim and Kathy Conrad, are now divorced.

"Some of these people aren't with us anymore, some of our families aren't together anymore," Lauren said. "My parents aren't together anymore. I love that I get to see us as a family. It's so nice that I have that."

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Talan Torriero Named His First 'Real' Girlfriend

laguna beach reunion special biggest revelations
Source: Roku Channel/YouTube

'The Reunion: Laguna Beach' is streaming on the Roku Channel.

On The Reunion: Laguna Beach, Christina confirmed she was Talan's first girlfriend.

"She was, like, my first real girlfriend. I remember, she was the first girl I kissed, like, in the quad with people looking, or like held her hand," Talan shared.

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