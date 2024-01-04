Lala Kent 'Appalled' by 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Tom Sandoval Posing With Captive Tiger in Thailand: 'Heartbreaking'
Lala Kent slammed her Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval after he posted a video of himself posing with a captive tiger in Thailand.
In the video, the TV personality, 40, sat on the ground as the tiger touched his shoulders as a handler had the animal drink some milk.
“I am appalled by the photo my cast member took with a tiger in captivity,” Kent, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 3. "This topic has been close to my heart for many years."
“What is disguised and ‘fun’ and ‘cool’ is, in fact, animal abuse. It’s heartbreaking,” she continued. “I’ve made noise about educating yourselves, & here I am to tell you again… Do not support places like this."
Another one of Sandoval's costars James Kennedy also lashed out at the Most Extras frontman.
“I would never go to a place like this,” he commented on a repost of Sandoval’s video. “Let them all run free !! 🐅 ❤️ always found this cruel and so sad.”
Others also took to social media to call out Sandoval, who is on vacation with Tom Schwartz, for not being kind to animals. One person wrote, "Yeah dude. Add animal abuse to your list. 🙄 you’re 40 years old. GROW UP," while another referred to how he cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, writing, "If Scandoval didn’t cancel him, this surely will. How can he be so unaware of the abuse these animals endure for stupid photo ops?"
A third person added, "I wish it ate him. Ps I love tigers ❤️."
The controversial snapshots didn't stop Sandoval from posting about his trip. In one video from a restaurant, posted to his Instagram Story, he said, "This is pretty cool, right? Great cocktails."
In another clip, he showed off his view from an infinity pool from Singapore. "It's so cool here," he said as he strolled through the city.
It seems like Sandoval and Schwartz, who are also business partners, are back to their old ways after the latter was upset with his friend for betraying Madix.
"We're doing really well," Sandoval told Lisa Vanderpump at BravoCon in November 2023. "Considering, I mean, I definitely put him through a lot."
"I feel like it's definitely gotten better. Obviously, we went through tough times because of me, and he dealt with a lot of residual negativity, and I really appreciate [him] sticking by," Schwartz, 41, continued. "I feel like we're stronger than ever. We've always had a resilient friendship and a loving, caring friendship and yeah, we're in a good place."