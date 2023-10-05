'Thirsty' Tom Sandoval Accused of Stealing the 'Spotlight' From Ex Ariana Madix After 'Masked Singer' Reveal
Vanderpump Rules fans are calling out Tom Sandoval for his apparent need for the spotlight.
After the disgraced reality star's big reveal as the diver on The Masked Singer, the internet accused him of trying to one-up his ex Ariana Madix, who is currently competing for the mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars.
"Of course, he needs to be on a show right now….Ariana can't have all the spotlight on DWTS right now!" one social media user wrote beneath a video of the rocker on the singing competition series' Instagram account.
"D--- he is thirsty," a second viewer penned, while another tweeted, "Watching The Masked Singer and I know D-- well the diver is Tom Sandoval and bro F–- YOU. man really signed up for a show because Ariana was doing Dancing With the Stars. what an attention w----."
"Sandoval didn't last on #TheMaskedSinger, but Ariana will go far on #DWTS," another chimed in, while a fifth person wrote, "Dude is just trying to do anything and I mean anything to make people like him!"
Sandoval stunned the audience during the Wednesday, October 4, episode when he revealed he was the man wearing the costume after much speculation.
"This was so much fun. Being able to come out here and perform behind a mask, not being judged and just being judged on my performance, it was really nice," he told host Nick Cannon upon elimination.
This is far from the first time the former bartender has been accused of taking attention away from his former girlfriend of nine years — whom he cheated on for months with their costar Raquel Leviss. Around the same time the Something About Her co-founder made her big debut on the hit dance show, Sandoval announced the launch of his new podcast.
"I don't like the fact that he came out with it the day after Ariana's appearance on Dancing With the Stars," the exes' former costar Jax Taylor exclusively told OK! at the Thursday, September 28, opening of the celebrity hot spot Newsroom in New York City.
"Do I think he should have come out with the podcast? I mean, sure. Everybody and their brother's got a podcast. I don't think he should have announced it the day after Dancing With the Stars," the 44-year-old emphasized. "If you're trying to better yourself and say you're sorry and make sure she's OK, then coming out with something the day after was a little bit like, 'Come on, dude.'"