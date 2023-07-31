Lala Kent Reveals James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss' Dramatic Puppy Debacle Was 'Scary' and 'Confusing'
Lala Kent is giving insight into what went down during Puppygate.
The Vanderpump Rules star recently appeared on an Amazon Live chat where she teased exactly what happened after Raquel Leviss — whose real name is Rachel — dropped her dog Graham Cracker (now renamed Hippie) off at a shelter, something that ultimately lead him back into the arms of the ex-beauty queen's former fiancé, James Kennedy.
"Confused! Perplexed! I have a lot of different feelings," Kent said when asked about the scandal during the appearance. "I saw that Rachel's mom took a picture of a dog bite she got from the dog — again, this is alleged! I don't need Graham's lawyer calling me saying, 'I did not bite this woman!'"
"It did look pretty bad," the Give Them Lala author confessed. "As someone who has been heavily involved with the humane society and other dog shelters, L.A. has a very high rate with euthanizing animals because they're running wild."
- Ariana Madix Defends Scheana Shay Following Backlash From Fans for Posing With Her Disgraced Ex Tom Sandoval
- Scheana Shay and Lala Kent Slammed by 'VPR' Fans for Filming New Season With Disgraced Co-Star Tom Sandoval: 'Wormed His Way Back In'
- Peter Madrigal Says Lala Kent and Ariana Madix Should Not Have Spoken Back to Lisa Vanderpump at 'VPR' Reunion: 'That Doesn't Make Any Sense'
"When a dog has behavioral issues when it comes to biting, it takes a lot to find that dog a good home. I believe there's a home for every dog, but the second you say that they're a biter, it's a huge liability," she added before going into a story about a previous lawsuit regarding a dog her family dealt with. "Any time you have a dog that bites, it's a very scary and sticky situation."
As OK! previously reported, custody of the pooch was handed over to the DJ after Leviss dropped the dog off at a shelter, though it was later rescued by Lisa Vanderpump.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Leviss' mom, Laura Martin, addressed the situation, alleging they dropped the animal off after it reportedly exhibited multiple behavioral issues. "When Rachel went into the mental health facility, she asked us to care for Graham as we have many times before. While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage," she said.
"I saw two doctors for the wound that suggested he be euthanized, which we absolutely declined, and sought out the best rehabilitation center, California Doodle Rescue, that gave him a trainer with over 40 years of experience," she continued. "After discussing with Rachel, we made the tough decision to drive Graham on May 20 to California Doodle Rescue so that he wasn't alone and delivered him directly to the trainer's home with a tearful goodbye."