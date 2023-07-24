Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Renames His and Raquel Leviss' Dog After Pet Bit His Ex's Mom 'to the Bone'
Meet Hippie: James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss' formerly shared dog who went by the name of Graham.
Kennedy revealed he renamed the exes' pup after their once-shared pet's alleged biting incidents, which apparently included him severely injuring Leviss' mom.
After Kennedy regained custody of his pet — as his ex reportedly dropped the pooch off at a shelter for having behavioral issues — he took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 23, to share the new identity of his furry friend.
"Hippie!" the Vanderpump Rules star wrote over a pic of his pup with a red heart emoji. "We've decided to rename this little beauty 'hippie' this is a tribute to my late godfather, George Michael’s dog’s name… the only dog I saw around the house growing up."
“Although George and Hippie are in heaven now together, I know that they are watching over me now, a proud doggy papa!” the 31-year-old concluded.
Kennedy and his ex-fiancée, 28, adopted Graham in 2018 while they were engaged, but the former lost custody of his four-legged friend after the reality stars called off their engagement in 2021.
As OK! reported, Lisa Vanderpump's Vanderpump Dog Foundation was alerted earlier this year that the pup was left at the facility — prompting Kennedy to try and get his dog back.
Kennedy happily revealed late last week that he and his pup have reunited, captioning Instagram snaps of him showing his dog some love: "Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I'll take care of you forever and I love you."
He also shared a photo of him and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, cuddling Hippie on a boat.
Amid Kennedy and Hippie's reunion, the former beauty queen's parent Laura came forward with shocking allegations about her daughter's former dog.
"Rachel put Graham into behavior classes after breaking up with James because he had bitten several people," Laura claimed of the pup. "When Rachel went into the mental health facility, she asked us to care for Graham as we have many times before. While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage."
The incident allegedly went down following Scandaoval, in which Leviss was exposed in March for having a months-long affair with her former best friend Ariana Madix's boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval. Following a heap of backlash over the betrayal that shocked the Bravo world, Leviss checked into a mental health facility for counseling.