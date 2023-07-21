Raquel Leviss' Mother Claims Daughter's Abandoned Dog 'Bit Her to the Bone' Before Being Rescued by James Kennedy
Raquel Leviss' mother is coming forward with shocking allegations about her daughter's former dog, Graham Cracker.
According to the former beauty queen's parent Laura, Raquel did everything she could for the pup she used to share with ex-fiancé James Kennedy before giving him to a shelter. But when Graham allegedly acted out towards the matriarch, they felt they had no choice but to abandon him.
"Rachel put Graham into behavior classes after breaking up with James because he had bitten several people," Laura claimed of the pup. "When Rachel went into the mental health facility, she asked us to care for Graham as we have many times before. While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage."
"I saw two doctors for the wound that suggested he be euthanized, which we absolutely declined, and sought out the best rehabilitation center, California Doodle Rescue, that gave him a trainer with over 40 years of experience," she continued. "After discussing with Rachel, we made the tough decision to drive Graham on May 20 to California Doodle Rescue so that he wasn't alone and delivered him directly to the trainer's home with a tearful goodbye."
Laura went on to drop the bombshell that other people adopted Graham before ultimately being returned to Kennedy — though those owners also claimed the dog had behavioral issues. "While with the trainer, Graham bit both her and her husband. They still worked with him more to get him to a place where he could be adopted," she said. "He was placed with a new owner and was returned within three days after also biting her."
In another shocker, Leviss' mom alleged that when Lisa Vanderpump's foundation was notified about the issue, she offered to adopt Graham.
"The rescue then reached out to Lisa Vanderpump for financial assistance to hire a different trainer," she alleged. "Lisa offered to adopt Graham and he was picked up by Vanderpump Dogs Rescue on July 13. California Doodle Rescue was told that Vanderpump Dogs would either rehabilitate him and place him in a good home or he could live on her property until his dying day. My daughter nor I ever dumped Graham and want nothing but the best for him."
The "Feelin' You" musician took to Instagram on Thursday, July 20, to reveal he and Graham were officially reunited — for good. "Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I'll take care of you forever and I love you. ❤️," the Bravo star wrote below photos of himself and new girlfriend Ally Lewber with the pet.
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Laura about the alleged dog bite.