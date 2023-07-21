Raquel Leviss' Mother Claims Daughter's Abandoned Dog 'Bit Her to the Bone' Before Being Rescued by James Kennedy

"Rachel put Graham into behavior classes after breaking up with James because he had bitten several people," Laura claimed of the pup. "When Rachel went into the mental health facility, she asked us to care for Graham as we have many times before. While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage."

"I saw two doctors for the wound that suggested he be euthanized, which we absolutely declined, and sought out the best rehabilitation center, California Doodle Rescue, that gave him a trainer with over 40 years of experience," she continued. "After discussing with Rachel, we made the tough decision to drive Graham on May 20 to California Doodle Rescue so that he wasn't alone and delivered him directly to the trainer's home with a tearful goodbye."