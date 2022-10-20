Lala Kent Poses In The Buff For Sexy Instagram Snap: 'Brand New Lala Just Hits Different'
Reality star Lala Kent isn't afraid to bare it all! The blonde beauty stripped down to nothing while in the shower at the Dream Hotel, posting the sexy snap for all of her 1.7 million Instagram followers to see.
"Brand new Lala just hits different," she captioned the saucy shot, which her fellow Bravo ladies went wild for. "Stop 😍😍," commented Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga, whose costar Margaret Josephs wrote, "Stunning Perfection 🔥🍑💕💋👧🏼."
"That’s my girl 🔥👏," quipped Kent's costar and good pal Kristen Doute.
The naked photo comes as the mom-of-one, 32, embraces the single life after splitting from her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, last year. As OK! exclusively reported, the star insisted she isn't "dating" anyone, but she is having a ball meeting new suitors.
"I want go out and have fun. I don't want to have to answer to anybody. I'm having the best time of my life," she declared to OK!, joking she falls in love with "every single" guy she meets. "I get to someone else and I'm like, 'You're on the roster now and I'm in love with you too.'"
The Give Them Lala Beauty founder admitted she's also been "having the best sex of my life," and while Vanderpump Rules viewers won't witness her "dating," she assured fans they'll still get at inside look at how she goes about romance these days.
"You’ll see the dude who I hooked up with. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird," she revealed. "I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.’"
Despite her new attitude and freedom, the podcast host insisted she isn't open to dating just anyone since she has 1-year-old Ocean, the daughter she shares with Emmett.
"They definitely have to have a clean background check," she quipped to OK! of screening the opposite sex.