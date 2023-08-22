Lamar Odom Expands Odom Recovery Group by Partnering With Restoration Recovery Center, Adds 3 Locations in the Sacramento Area After Vowing to Save More Lives
Lamar Odom is making good on his promise to help others, as the basketball star has expanded Odom Recovery Group, which has partnered with Restoration Recovery Center, OK! can exclusively reveal. Restoration Recovery Center is now adding three locations in the Sacramento area.
The athlete, 43, and his manager, Gina Rodriguez, recently visited Restoration Recovery Center to meet his new partners and staff and took time to speak to the patients.
As OK! previously reported, the reality star is on a mission to help other with addiction, as he almost died from an overdose in 2015.
Earlier this year, Odom launched Odom Recovery Group, which "offers restoration through Detox, Inpatient facilities, outpatient programming & transitional supportive housing. Lamar's mission is to give back and allow all clients the ability to live and benefit from the same program that inspired his recovery. The vision will reshape citizens who will influence constructive change within our communities," the statement reads.
On April 3, Odom posted a photo of himself alongside his partners and staff at one of the treatment centers, writing, "So blessed. God saved me, so I can save others."
"He wants to help everyone he can," Odom's representative said in a statement at the time. "He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others."
The near-fatal overdose caused him to re-evaluate his life, leading him to get sober.
"When God had saved me from that accident, I was trying to find my purpose — and I think I may have found it," he explained of his decision to invest in the facilities during a recent appearance on TMZ Live. "I know I have found it."
In May, Odom helped a local rehab center from closing by raising money through a GoFundMe page.
"Recovery centers across the U.S. have been closing, and with your help, we can restore these homes and transform lives together," Odom exclusively told OK! in a statement about his endeavor.