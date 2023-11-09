Lamar Odom Celebrates His 44th Birthday Signing Autographs With Newest Business Partner WellPharma Rx: Photos
Lamar Odom spent the weekend before his 44th birthday signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at a meet-and-greet event at WellPharma Rx this weekend.
The basketball player was all smiles in photographs as he signed basketballs, jerseys, hats and more for his excited fans.
More than 80 people lined up down the street outside of the pharmacy to meet the sports star.
Odom was also joined by his daughter, Destiny, 25, who he shares with ex Liza Morales.
Odom famously made a full recovery from a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015. The professional athlete has since made helping others overcome their addictions his primary focus in life.
As OK! previously reported, the 44-year-old expanded Odom Recovery Group by partnering with the Restoration Recovery Center.
Odom Recovery Group "offers restoration through Detox, Inpatient facilities, outpatient programming & transitional supportive housing. Lamar's mission is to give back and allow all clients the ability to live and benefit from the same program that inspired his recovery. The vision will reshape citizens who will influence constructive change within our communities," according to the official statement.
Back in September, Odom called the network of treatment facilities "a passion of mine and my purpose."
"I’m grateful and feel blessed how quickly we have grown this year," he told OK! at the time. "We currently have 14 treatment centers in our network and we’re growing. The best has yet to come, we are always looking for investors to expand."
The NBA star's rep previously stated that Odom just "wants to help everyone he can."
"He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others," the statement concluded.
Odom has also offered to help several celebrities overcome their personal struggling, including Bravolebrity NeNe Leakes' son Bryson, and MTV star Bam Margera.
However, the skateboarder decided to remove himself from the program early.
"I just wished him well and I wished him to stay strong," the former basketball player said of Margera. "I told him, 'keep yourself surrounded by sober people.' I think that’s really important for him and his sobriety at this time ... We are the company we keep."