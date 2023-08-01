Inside The Luxurious Rehab Center Where Lamar Odom Offered to Bring NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson After Fentanyl Arrest

Lamar Odom is doing his best to give people the help he received while in the throes of drug addiction.

In photos obtained by Radar Online, the Gold Bridge Treatment Center that the former NBA star added to his rehabilitation portfolio as a part of his Odom Recovery Group network can be seen — the exact same center that Odom reportedly offered to bring in NeNe Leakes' son Bryson Bryant after his recent Fentanyl arrest.