Inside The Luxurious Rehab Center Where Lamar Odom Offered to Bring NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson After Fentanyl Arrest
Lamar Odom is doing his best to give people the help he received while in the throes of drug addiction.
In photos obtained by Radar Online, the Gold Bridge Treatment Center that the former NBA star added to his rehabilitation portfolio as a part of his Odom Recovery Group network can be seen — the exact same center that Odom reportedly offered to bring in NeNe Leakes' son Bryson Bryant after his recent Fentanyl arrest.
According to insiders, the inpatient treatment facility, located in Louisburg, Kansas, hosts "semi-private living spaces" and apartment-style units in a discrete location. The other lavish features include a pool table in the communal area, a washer plus a dryer in the units, as well as flat-screen TVs.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently admitted that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star extended the offer to her eldest child to seek treatment at the center following his July 3 arrest.
Bryant was brought into the Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia after being found on private property with a Schedule II-controlled substance. The famous offspring was later charged with felony possession of Fentanyl, a "loitering/prowling" misdemeanor for "evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence, which was false" and "giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer," according to the news outlet.
As OK! previously reported, Leakes opened up about her son's struggle during a recent podcast appearance. "He needs rehabilitation," the Bravo star revealed about her child's heartbreaking situation.
- Honey Boo Boo's Dad to Check Into Lamar Odom's Rehab Facility for Prescription Drug Addiction, Severe Depression
- Khloé Kardashian Confesses She Feels 'Bad' for Cheating Exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson 'Every Single Day'
- Lamar Odom Warns Bam Margera He Will Lose Son Phoenix If He Can't Get Sober, Urges Him to 'Put Jesus in His Life'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions," she explained about the 33-year-old. "He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He's been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed."