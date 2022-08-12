Lamar Odom Regains Access To His Social Media Pages From His Former Management Team: 'I'm Back'
Weeks after Lamar Odom claimed his former management commandeered his social media accounts in late July, the former NBA star said he’s regained access to his platforms.
Earlier this week, the 41-year-old athlete took to Instagram with a post revealing that he was once again in charge of his social media pages.
"I'm back! Got access to my account thanks to Instagram," Odom wrote in a since-time-expired Story. “Anything you saw posted in my story or on my page was not me posting or commenting from this page,” he added before sharing the contact information for his new management team.
The former Los Angeles Laker first requested access to his Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook pages when he left his then-management team just over three weeks ago on July 19, as OK! previously reported.
A SOCIAL MEDIA TAKEOVER?: LAMAR ODOM CLAIMS HIS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN OVER BY FORMER MANAGEMENT
The former reality star purportedly worked with representatives from TikTok and Twitter, as well as Meta’s legal team, in order to regain control of his accounts, an important step considering how his social media activity plays into his income, with the star allegedly earning roughly $8,000 per post.
“It's kind of crazy I'm going through some things. I left my old management, of course was my decision,” the star quipped in a video that appeared on TMZ around that time, adding that as a man in his early 40s, he “should be able to do what I want.”
“My social media is not yours,” Odom continued. “If I choose to leave that's the decision that I make. Your decision shouldn't be to highjack my social media. It lets me know what cloth you come from.”
Amid his social media resurgence, Odom also apparently found time to look for a new abode. On Monday, August 8, the star was spotted viewing a roughly $7 million property in Hidden Hills, Calif., as he looks to permanently live in the Sunshine State, OK! exclusively shared.
LAMAR ODOM HOUSE HUNTS IN EX-WIFE KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S GATED COMMUNITY AFTER OFFERING TO BE HER BABY DADDY
The property Odom reportedly looked at is located inside the same gated community where his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, currently lives with her four-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and newborn son.