Lamar Odom Regains Access To His Social Media Pages From His Former Management Team: 'I'm Back'

Weeks after Lamar Odom claimed his former management commandeered his social media accounts in late July, the former NBA star said he’s regained access to his platforms.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old athlete took to Instagram with a post revealing that he was once again in charge of his social media pages.

"I'm back! Got access to my account thanks to Instagram," Odom wrote in a since-time-expired Story. “Anything you saw posted in my story or on my page was not me posting or commenting from this page,” he added before sharing the contact information for his new management team.