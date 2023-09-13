Is Megan Thee Stallion Beefing With *NSYNC? Video Shows Rapper in Heated Exchange With Reunited Boy Band — Watch
Are we about to get the weirdest pop culture feud ever?
In a video taken backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, Megan Thee Stallion could be seen exchanging heated words with Justin Timberlake and the reunited members of *NSYNC, which include JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone.
In the clip. the rapper can be seen leaning away from her makeup artist to passionately speak to the "Summer Love" musician, who walked past her with his fellow boy banders.
Fans ran rampant with speculation about a rift between the chart-topping stars, with one Twitter user writing, "Either Justin said something wildly out of pocket to her, or she's saying 'This does not count,' maybe referring to them just presenting together as a 'reunion' instead of performing. Idk." Another person wrote, "Wtf did he say to her???"
However, according to sources close to the musicians, a feud could not be farther from the truth. "Meg loves Justin. She was saying 'No, no, no, we've never met before.' It was their first time meeting, and she was excited," the insider spilled.
Per the insiders, the Palmer star told Megan, "It's so nice to meet you," to which she replied jokingly but with gusto, "No no this don't count, this don't count, we gotta meet proper!"
*NSYNC shocked the entire world — including Taylor Swift — when they came together once again to present the award for best pop video win, which went to the "Anti Hero" artist herself.
“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this," Swift said in disbelief as she accepted the award from the guys. "I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is. You’re pop personified to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ... it’s too much."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with sources close to Megan Thee Stallion and *NSYNC.