Fatone also claims the crown for sending the "best memes" of all of the members — except maybe for one of them!

"Well, Lance is pretty good too," the former boy-bander — who recently underwent an AirSculpt® body contouring procedure to kick off his new health journey — points out. "Lance is a good social media guru, I would say. So, he's good at it."

"We all have our own quirks and our own funny, stupid things that we always say," he adds. "But again, it's more or less of just 'how's everybody doing' kind of thing on the text," he explained of what they talk about the most.