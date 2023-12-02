OK Magazine
Joey Fatone Gives the 'Best' Fatherhood Advice in *NSYNC Groupchat: 'I Got Them All Beat'

Dec. 1 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Joey Fatone is always ready with the parenting tips when his former bandmates need him!

The "Bye Bye Bye" singer, 46, exclusively tells OK! he "gives the best advice" in the *NSYNC groupchat he shares with Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Joey Fatone is a father to 22-year-old Briahna and 13-year-old Kloey.

"I was the first father. What are you talking about?" he jokes. "I'm giving them advice."

"They didn't have kids until later on. Mine right now, mine's 22 and the other one's 13," he adds, referring to daughters Briahna and Kloey. "I got them all beat on age there. So yeah, I'll give them the advice of what happens."

Faone also took credit for sending the 'best memes.'

Fatone also claims the crown for sending the "best memes" of all of the members — except maybe for one of them!

"Well, Lance is pretty good too," the former boy-bander — who recently underwent an AirSculpt® body contouring procedure to kick off his new health journey — points out. "Lance is a good social media guru, I would say. So, he's good at it."

"We all have our own quirks and our own funny, stupid things that we always say," he adds. "But again, it's more or less of just 'how's everybody doing' kind of thing on the text," he explained of what they talk about the most.

Fatone dubbed Lance Bass a 'social media guru.'

"Believe it or not, it's like, 'Hey, [we're thinking] about this, reading about that,' or sometimes ... 'Hey! Congratulations on this! Good luck on that,'" he tells OK!. "Sometimes it's a funny meme or something ... it all depends. But it's — I think it's been a group effort that everybody's been sending little things here and there."

Fatone said 'the sky's the limit' for the future of *NSYNC.

As for his hopes for the future of *NSYNC — who recently reunited at the 2023 VMAs — Fatone says the "sky's the limit."

"That's the beautiful part about this ... Back in the day we did top charts. We have won a lot of awards," he gushes. "I've done so much stuff and achieved so much stuff in my life. I'm [enjoying] doing what I want to do more for the fun of it."

"I wanna be able to tour again. Like with my brothers. I think that'd be kind of fun to do," he says. "I don't think there's any other level. Just maybe keep living the legacy and keep making it alive, or you know what, maybe do new music."

