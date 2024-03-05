Travis Barker's Son Landon Reveals He Has Tourette's After His Twitching Jaw Sparked Cocaine Accusations

"Hi guys! I figured I'd speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette's," Landon admitted in response to a comment asking if he had the disorder. "I've had it since I can remember, like preschool."

"I remember exactly 'cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of my tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes," he explained before mimicking the movements.