Travis Barker's Son Landon Reveals He Has Tourette's After His Twitching Jaw Sparked Cocaine Accusations
Landon Barker quickly shut down cocaine accusations with a shocking revelation about his health.
The eldest son of Travis Barker recently revealed he was diagnosed with Tourette's at a young age after social media users claimed his jaw movements during a public outing were from the effects of doing blow.
"Hi guys! I figured I'd speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette's," Landon admitted in response to a comment asking if he had the disorder. "I've had it since I can remember, like preschool."
"I remember exactly 'cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of my tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes," he explained before mimicking the movements.
Now, Landon said his "more common" tics tend to include uncontrolled head jerking or jaw movements such as the ones seen in a recent viral video of a paparazzi questioning Landon about his breakup from Charli D'Amelio last month.
The 20-year-old — who Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — continued: "Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me. But I thought I'd just share because why not?"
Still, some online trolls weren't buying Landon's "claims," as many felt it was an excuse to cover up the drug allegations he found himself faced with after the highly-viewed interaction with reporters.
"Bro really got caught [with] lockjaw and is claiming he has Tourette's now," one hater wrote, as another added, "my Tourette’s also acts up after a fat line😮💨."
"Your pupils don’t lie. Look at them in this video compared to that interview. Hellooooooo! Eye colors don’t change overnight 😂," a third critic noted, while a fourth joked, "Kris put him to work to diminish [cocaine] ❄️ rumors," in reference to his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner.
While haters didn't care for Landon's Tourette's revelation, fans of the "Friends With Your EX" singer appreciated his openness about the topic, as some of his supporters also struggle with the same syndrome.
"Okay so I do these literal exact same things and mine is due to my OCD. Like I begin obsessing over certain movements so I can’t stop. Mine has been eye rolling too," one person admitted, as another expressed, "I’ve had Tourette’s almost my whole life it can be exhausting and painful at times. It is really admirable to hear you openly say it."
"I do the same with the eyes. My teachers and peers have always pointed it out and I get so terrified of it in serious situations," a third user pointed out, while a fourth fan noted, "I always just assumed they were tics with your anxiety. Half true I [guess] since stress makes it worse. I do similar things, AuAdhd here 🤷🏼♀️."