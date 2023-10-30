'Should Be Illegal': Charli D'Amelio Slammed for 'Disrespectfully' Dressing as a Walmart Cashier
The internet is far from charmed by Charli D'Amelio's latest antics.
While the social media sensation, 19, promoted her new snack partnership with Walmart, D'Amelio got behind the register at the value store to help customers cash out. However, the public thought the appearance was anything but helpful.
In a video, the Dancing with the Stars winner happily bagged items while dressed in a blue vest and a name tag that workers at the store wear.
"Why do rich people enjoy cosplaying the broke," an X user wrote of the moment. "Not even Walmart deserves this level of disrespect. Should be illegal," a second person chimed in.
"The way this is her HALLOWEEN costume," a third person joked. "I feel like this makes a mockery of working class jobs but okay…." another wrote.
This is far from the first time D'Amelio has been called out for her wild comments and actions. Recently, the former competitive dancer was shown a photo of Ben Affleck while hooked up to a lie detector test and could not identify the Hollywood hunk.
"I'm horrible with names," she admitted while trying to figure out who the man was in the Dunkin' Donuts ad with Ice Spice. "Oh, my goodness. Is that Ben? I'm so stupid."
"Yep, stupid people saying stupid and dumb things," one social media user commented below the clip. "And everyone forgot who charli tankmelio was," another person added.
Despite the constant backlash on social media, D'Amelio, as well as her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, understand that fame is a double-edged sword. "We wouldn't have a show without social media. So that's how the connection was made, why anyone cared to see what we were doing in our day-to-day lives. And I think the only reason that it can hurt is having to relive all the stuff that we've already been through all over again," the young star explained in a recent interview of living her life in front of the camera.
"I think there are times throughout filming when you really have to understand that there is a difference between just talking or saying something in the heat of the moment," she added. "The fact that this is going to come out however many months later and... Yeah, and I think it's just trying to understand that [fact], but also wanting to be as real as possible throughout the show. I think it's just figuring out that balance. That's a little bit difficult."
Collider conducted the interview with D'Amelio.