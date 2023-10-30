'Should Be Illegal': Charli D'Amelio Slammed for 'Disrespectfully' Dressing as a Walmart Cashier

Despite the constant backlash on social media, D'Amelio, as well as her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, understand that fame is a double-edged sword. "We wouldn't have a show without social media. So that's how the connection was made, why anyone cared to see what we were doing in our day-to-day lives. And I think the only reason that it can hurt is having to relive all the stuff that we've already been through all over again," the young star explained in a recent interview of living her life in front of the camera.

"I think there are times throughout filming when you really have to understand that there is a difference between just talking or saying something in the heat of the moment," she added. "The fact that this is going to come out however many months later and... Yeah, and I think it's just trying to understand that [fact], but also wanting to be as real as possible throughout the show. I think it's just figuring out that balance. That's a little bit difficult."