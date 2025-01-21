Donald Trump Slammed After Bragging About Son Eric and Daughter-in-Law Lara's Accomplishments: 'Turning Nepotism Into a Family Business'
President Donald Trump faced backlash from critics online after praising his son Eric and his wife Lara while attending his second inaugural ball of the night on Monday, January 20.
"I just look around...my son Eric has been so incredible," he said on stage in a clip shared to social media. "Married to a woman who became the head of the Republican Party. I wonder how the h--- did that happen?"
As the video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, MAGA critics slammed the 47th POTUS, 78, for his comments as they accused him of nepotism.
One person wrote, "Turning nepotism into a family business and pretending it’s a coincidence. The corruption practically writes itself," and another user joked, "Such a mystery. But I’m sure if we really think about it we’ll figure it out."
A third said, "I'm pretty sure she became the head of the Republican party because she's his daughter-in-law," and another claimed, "We all know how that happened. He wanted it [to happen]."
This comes after Lara, 42 — who was elected co-chair of the RNC in early 2024 but resigned later that year — praised her father-in-law for helping her get where she was in her life.
"This is a man who cares about women," she continued. "And I tell you that as a woman who came into this family… from a background where I had no ability to relate to the Trump family — meaning a business family whose name people knew around the world. Donald Trump helped me get to where I am today. And he’s a constant champion for women with whom he surrounds himself."
"I think that’s what people who get to know Donald Trump appreciate: He doesn’t care what you look like, he doesn’t care about your religion, he doesn’t care about your gender, he doesn’t care who you love," she insisted at the time.
"He cares about whether or not you are going to be able to perform a job to your best ability."
As OK! previously reported, Donald was accompanied by many of his close family members, including Lara, at his 2025 inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.
The 42-year-old was seen sporting a navy blue, double-breasted Rabanne coat while her and Eric's two kids, Luke and Carolina, wore similar navy blue outfits.