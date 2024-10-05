'What Language Is That?': Donald Trump Mocked for His Latest 'Word Salad' as He Praises 'Incredible' Daughter-in-Law Lara
What did Donald Trump say?
On Friday, October 4, the former president, 78, was ridiculed for his disconnected rant while praising his daughter-in-law Lara Trump in Fayetteville, N.C.
"This is a very upwardly mobile person, she's doing good… I'm very conscious of like nepotism," the Republican rambled, seemingly referencing how he helped Lara become RNC co-chair. "But when I did with her, all I did was recommended and everybody couldn't believe she was even doing it."
The convicted felon continued: “She is really a person that's incredible. She’s respected by everybody, they love her. Go out and vote in honor of this wonderful person.”
In response to the clip of Donald from his rally, users mocked him for his nonsensical speech.
“Would you like French or Ranch with that word salad?” one person joked, while a second asked, “What language is that?”
“English please,” a third echoed, as a fourth dissed, “He’s really dumb asf.”
As OK! previously reported, while Donald showed his admiration for Lara at the campaign event, the mother-of-two has always pledged her unconditional support for her father-in-law — even after his lackluster debate performance.
Following Donald’s debate against rival Kamala Harris on September 10, Lara claimed that it was a "three on one" battle.
Vocal critics on social media came after Lara for her claim.
- 'Looks Like Ivanka Has Been Replaced': Lara Trump Trolled After Donald Trump Endorses 'Very Talented' Daughter-in-Law to Lead RNC
- 'She Is a Grifter': Lara Trump Eviscerated for Saying Republicans Are Willing to Pay for Donald Trump's Legal Bills
- Donald Trump 'Didn't Like' Daughter-in-Law Lara Trump 'for Many Years,' Michael Cohen Claims: 'They All Made Fun of Her Looks'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Let me just say, only losers complain about the refs. That's how you know this was a blowout," one person penned.
Another user added, "Lara Trump is absolutely ridiculous. All she cares about is securing that sweet inheritance once Donny croaks, and she'll drag the country down to make sure it happens."
A third individual stated, "I don’t remember the moderators ASKING if migrants are eating pets. He gave us the most ludicrous debate moment completely unprompted."
During Lara’s interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, she was questioned about her "overall view" of the debate, to which she replied, "It's sort of what we expected."
"Kamala Harris got up there, she lied, and she brought up Project 2025 not just once but multiple times, knowing full well that's something Donald Trump has disavowed,” Lara dissed.
Though Donald has stated he was not a part of the over 900-page document, many of his former or current campaign staffers assisted in creating the far-right proposal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After the debate, Lara was not the only one who complained about the moderator’s fact-checking, as conservative radio host Megyn Kelly angrily tweeted about it during the broadcast.
"It happened over and over again. That was the format. ‘Mr. Trump, you’re a piece of s---.’ ‘Kamala Harris, isn’t he a s---? Thank you.’ It was incredible," she said. "Anything Trump said, fact check, fact check, fact check… and their fact checks were full of s---."