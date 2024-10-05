or
'What Language Is That?': Donald Trump Mocked for His Latest 'Word Salad' as He Praises 'Incredible' Daughter-in-Law Lara

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Lara Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Lara Trump an 'upwardly mobile person' in his odd speech.

By:

Oct. 5 2024, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

What did Donald Trump say?

On Friday, October 4, the former president, 78, was ridiculed for his disconnected rant while praising his daughter-in-law Lara Trump in Fayetteville, N.C.

Source: @Acyn/X

"This is a very upwardly mobile person, she's doing good… I'm very conscious of like nepotism," the Republican rambled, seemingly referencing how he helped Lara become RNC co-chair. "But when I did with her, all I did was recommended and everybody couldn't believe she was even doing it."

The convicted felon continued: “She is really a person that's incredible. She’s respected by everybody, they love her. Go out and vote in honor of this wonderful person.”

In response to the clip of Donald from his rally, users mocked him for his nonsensical speech.

“Would you like French or Ranch with that word salad?” one person joked, while a second asked, “What language is that?”

donald trump mocked word salad praises incredible daughter in law lara
Source: @Acyn/X

Donald Trump claimed he is 'very conscious of nepotism' while praising Lara Trump, who is now a RNC co-chair.

“English please,” a third echoed, as a fourth dissed, “He’s really dumb asf.”

As OK! previously reported, while Donald showed his admiration for Lara at the campaign event, the mother-of-two has always pledged her unconditional support for her father-in-law — even after his lackluster debate performance.

Following Donald’s debate against rival Kamala Harris on September 10, Lara claimed that it was a "three on one" battle.

Vocal critics on social media came after Lara for her claim.

donald trump mocked word salad praises incredible daughter in law lara
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called 'really dumb' after the clip of him praising Lara Trump went viral.

Donald Trump

"Let me just say, only losers complain about the refs. That's how you know this was a blowout," one person penned.

Another user added, "Lara Trump is absolutely ridiculous. All she cares about is securing that sweet inheritance once Donny croaks, and she'll drag the country down to make sure it happens."

A third individual stated, "I don’t remember the moderators ASKING if migrants are eating pets. He gave us the most ludicrous debate moment completely unprompted."

During Lara’s interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, she was questioned about her "overall view" of the debate, to which she replied, "It's sort of what we expected."

"Kamala Harris got up there, she lied, and she brought up Project 2025 not just once but multiple times, knowing full well that's something Donald Trump has disavowed,” Lara dissed.

Though Donald has stated he was not a part of the over 900-page document, many of his former or current campaign staffers assisted in creating the far-right proposal.

donald trump mocked word salad praises incredible daughter in law lara
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump has been married to Donald Trump's son Eric Trump since 2014.

After the debate, Lara was not the only one who complained about the moderator’s fact-checking, as conservative radio host Megyn Kelly angrily tweeted about it during the broadcast.

"It happened over and over again. That was the format. ‘Mr. Trump, you’re a piece of s---.’ ‘Kamala Harris, isn’t he a s---? Thank you.’ It was incredible," she said. "Anything Trump said, fact check, fact check, fact check… and their fact checks were full of s---."

