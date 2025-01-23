'Drag Vibes': Lara Trump Compared to Male Singer Iggy Pop in Shocking New Photo
Lara Trump or Iggy Pop?
On Wednesday, January 22, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump was slammed for her masculine appearance in a photo from the 2025 Inaugural Ball.
In the image, the wife of Eric Trump looked dramatically tanned while in a bright red strapless gown and a ruby and diamond necklace. Lara also wore a dramatic makeup look and had her blonde hair in styled curls.
“I am so glad to see masculinity taking front place once again in the White House,” one person dissed after seeing the snap of the former RNC chair, while another added, “I'm feeling gay bordering on drag vibes (which I love).”
“I have never seen Iggy Pop look so good,” a third user joked, as a fourth echoed, “Didn’t Laura Trump used to go by the name Iggy Pop?”
Another individual pointed out, “She doesn't look well. These people get their surgeries but OMG. A little plumpness and a wrinkle or two is nothing compared to the alien Barbie look they're going for.”
This is not the first time Lara has been accused of getting work done as of late.
Following Donald’s inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20, the mother-of-two was bashed for the way her face looked at the nationally televised event.
"What's up with Lara Trump's eyes????" one person wondered, as another stated, "Love Lara Trump, did she have some bad plastic surgery? She doesn't look the same, her face looks strange. I'm not being mean.”
Lara was compared to Ivanka Trump as well, who was also accused of going under the knife.
"Which of them has had the most plastic surgery? Both are totally unrecognizable from their former selves," someone wrote, while another agreed, "Most [women] look worse after plastic surgery. Just look at literally all the Trump women.”
One more penned, "Whoever did Laura Trump’s makeup for the inauguration ball should be fired... Normally she's a knockout but this was a miss.”
In addition to coming after Lara’s appearance, people on the internet also slammed the blonde beauty, the commander-in-chief and Eric regarding Donald’s remarks about the couple at the inaugural ball.
"I just look around...my son Eric has been so incredible," the former reality TV host told the crowd. "Married to a woman who became the head of the Republican Party. I wonder how the h--- did that happen?"
The public quickly pointed out that Lara seemingly only got the job due to her relation to Donald.
"Turning nepotism into a family business and pretending it’s a coincidence. The corruption practically writes itself," an individual shared, as another added, "Such a mystery. But I’m sure if we really think about it we’ll figure it out."