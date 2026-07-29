Politics Lara Trump Criticized for Checking the Time During Lindsey Graham’s Funeral: 'No Shame' Source: MEGA Lara Trump checking her watch during Lindsey Graham's funeral added to the collection of Trump-family tangents from the service. Lesley Abravanel July 29 2026, Updated 1:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lara Trump went viral on social media for checking her watch during Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral on Tuesday, July 28, prompting an immediate visual reaction from her husband, Eric Trump. The couple attended the high-profile memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral alongside President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and other global dignitaries. During the long service, a brief video clip began circulating rapidly across social media.

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Lara Trump Gets Dragged

Lara Trump is going viral for doing this at Lindsey Graham's funeral. Eric reacts immediately. pic.twitter.com/D6mVQLvq5K — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 28, 2026 Source: @MattWallace888/x Lara Trump was caught checking the time during Lindsey Graham's funeral.

Lara was captured looking down at her wrist to check the time. Eric, sitting right next to her, immediately noticed and shifted his eyes toward her, a moment observers described as an awkward or tense silent exchange. Social media seized on the moment, with one commenter saying, “Thank God she didn’t burst out singing,” in a nod to her widely panned pop singer aspirations. Another agreed, writing, “As long as she’s not singing, she can do whatever she likes.”

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Source: @MattWallace888/x,MEGA Lara Trump attended the gathering with husband Eric Trump.

“Well, at least his dad didn’t see it because he was fast asleep,” posted another along with a photo of the passed-out POTUS in the pews. “The Trump family has no shame. They can't even pay respect for a family 'friend' who served the country!!” noted another. The watch-checking moment was just one of several viral talking points surrounding the Trump family's appearance at the solemn event.

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The Trumps Went Viral at the Funeral

Source: MEGA Critics thought Lara Trump's funeral attire was 'disrespectful.'

Lara also faced significant social media backlash and scrutiny from commentators regarding her choice of attire, a low-cut, scoop-neck black dress and a large cross necklace, calling it "disrespectful" for a solemn cathedral service. The elderly president generated substantial coverage during the service when cameras caught him struggling to keep his eyes open. He also went viral for an unexpected "Tic Tac moment" in which he shared mints with Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, then missed his mouth and dropped a mint on the floor. Because First Lady Melania Trump did not attend the service, Lara and Eric served as the prominent family presence supporting the POTUS, who delivered the main eulogy in a stilted reading from a script.

Lara Trump Honored Lindsey Graham

Source: MEGA Lara Trump mourned the death of Lindsey Graham via social media.