or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump, 80, Secretly Spiraling About Death Following Lindsey Graham’s Sudden Passing: Insiders

donald trump, lindsey graham
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is 'hearing the footsteps of the Grim Reaper' as he faces his mortality in the wake of Lindsey Graham's sudden death, a podcast guest claimed.

July 28 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The sudden passing of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has reportedly left 80-year-old President Donald Trump deeply rattled and privately reflecting on his own mortality.

According to reports, the octogenarian president’s inner circle has observed a distinct shift in the president's demeanor since Graham's unexpected death on July 11.

Because Graham was 71 — nearly a decade younger than Trump — and highly energetic, the suddenness of his death has forced the president to look inward.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Spooked by Lindsey Graham's Death

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of A report claimed Donald Trump looked into Lindsey Graham's medical history after his sudden passing.
Source: MEGA

A report claimed Donald Trump looked into Lindsey Graham's medical history after his sudden passing.

Insiders noted to The Washington Post that Trump has been unusually subdued and hyper-focused on finding an explanation for how someone so active could vanish overnight.

His private fixations have included repeated questioning of whether Graham's grueling travel schedule — including a whirlwind trip to a NATO summit and Kyiv, Ukraine, right before his passing — overworked him.

The president reportedly began researching Graham's family medical history, seeking comfort in the fact that Graham’s father also died relatively young of a heart attack.

Article continues below advertisement

photo of The president allegedly discussed the cause of Lindsey Graham's death with White House physicians.
Source: MEGA

The president allegedly discussed the cause of Lindsey Graham's death with White House physicians.

Trump requested that White House physicians thoroughly explain the mechanics of an aortic dissection — the tear in the main artery that caused Graham's death.

“He’s hearing the footsteps of the Grim Reaper in the background,” political commentator David Rothkopf told “The Daily Beast Podcast,” adding, “And he wants to memorialize himself everywhere he looks.”

While Trump's intense fixation has been handled privately, his public commentary has mirrored this focus on the fragile nature of health.

He has publicly marveled at Graham's work ethic and lamented that the medical issue was hard to detect.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'He's a Tough One to Lose'

photo of Donald Trump admitted he was having a 'tough' time dealing with Lindsey Graham's passing.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted he was having a 'tough' time dealing with Lindsey Graham's passing.

“He’s a tough one to lose. He was great, he was unique in every way… I just can’t believe it,” Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press on July 12. “He was like a member of the family to me. It’s very tough, actually.”

Trump was scheduled to deliver a eulogy for Graham at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday, July 28.

photo of Donald Trump has repeatedly joked about whether he's heaven-bound.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has repeatedly joked about whether he's heaven-bound.

Meanwhile, the elderly president has frequently oscillated between joking, expressing doubt and reflecting seriously about whether he will go to heaven.

He first drew widespread attention in August 2025 by remarking that he wanted to try to get to heaven, stating he was "at the bottom of the totem pole," but that trying to broker an end to the war in Ukraine might help him get there.

Aboard Air Force One in October 2025, Trump grew more contemplative when asked about it again, telling reporters he was "not sure" he was heaven-bound, adding, "I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven," while noting he had still made life better for many people.

In February, Trump walked back his previous comments, telling the audience at the National Prayer Breakfast that he had only been joking and was being "cute" or sarcastic. He asserted that he “probably should make it” to heaven because — despite not being a perfect candidate — he "did a h--- of a lot of good for perfect people." He also complained that the media incorrectly took his earlier remarks as serious soul-searching about his mortality.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.