HEALTH Donald Trump, 80, Secretly Spiraling About Death Following Lindsey Graham’s Sudden Passing: Insiders Source: MEGA Donald Trump is 'hearing the footsteps of the Grim Reaper' as he faces his mortality in the wake of Lindsey Graham's sudden death, a podcast guest claimed. Lesley Abravanel July 28 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The sudden passing of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has reportedly left 80-year-old President Donald Trump deeply rattled and privately reflecting on his own mortality. According to reports, the octogenarian president’s inner circle has observed a distinct shift in the president's demeanor since Graham's unexpected death on July 11. Because Graham was 71 — nearly a decade younger than Trump — and highly energetic, the suddenness of his death has forced the president to look inward.

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Donald Trump Was Spooked by Lindsey Graham's Death

Source: MEGA A report claimed Donald Trump looked into Lindsey Graham's medical history after his sudden passing.

Insiders noted to The Washington Post that Trump has been unusually subdued and hyper-focused on finding an explanation for how someone so active could vanish overnight. His private fixations have included repeated questioning of whether Graham's grueling travel schedule — including a whirlwind trip to a NATO summit and Kyiv, Ukraine, right before his passing — overworked him. The president reportedly began researching Graham's family medical history, seeking comfort in the fact that Graham’s father also died relatively young of a heart attack.

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Source: MEGA The president allegedly discussed the cause of Lindsey Graham's death with White House physicians.

Trump requested that White House physicians thoroughly explain the mechanics of an aortic dissection — the tear in the main artery that caused Graham's death. “He’s hearing the footsteps of the Grim Reaper in the background,” political commentator David Rothkopf told “The Daily Beast Podcast,” adding, “And he wants to memorialize himself everywhere he looks.” While Trump's intense fixation has been handled privately, his public commentary has mirrored this focus on the fragile nature of health. He has publicly marveled at Graham's work ethic and lamented that the medical issue was hard to detect.

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'He's a Tough One to Lose'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump admitted he was having a 'tough' time dealing with Lindsey Graham's passing.

“He’s a tough one to lose. He was great, he was unique in every way… I just can’t believe it,” Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press on July 12. “He was like a member of the family to me. It’s very tough, actually.” Trump was scheduled to deliver a eulogy for Graham at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday, July 28.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has repeatedly joked about whether he's heaven-bound.