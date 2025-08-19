Politics Donald Trump Admits His Wife Melania 'Loves' Their Son Barron, 19, 'More Than' Him in Shocking Confession: 'Hate to Say It' Source: MEGA Donald Trump admitted his wife, Melania, loves their son Barron 'more than him' in a shocking admission. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 19 2025, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump knows he isn't the only man who has his wife Melania Trump's heart. On Monday, August 18, the president of the United States, 79, was chatting with reporters when he admitted the first lady, 55, is more fond of their 19-year-old son, Barron Trump, than her husband. Donald's confession came as he was sitting in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 47 — who was visiting the White House amid efforts to reach a peace deal with Russia and end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Melania Trump Loves Her Son Barron 'More Than Anybody'

Melania Trump Loves Her Son Barron 'More Than Anybody'

"She's got a great love of children, she has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me, I hate to say it," President Trump declared while letting out a laugh. Donald's comedic confession about Melania and their son — who is set to start his sophomore year at New York University's Stern School of Business this fall — came in response to Zelensky thanking the first lady for writing a letter to Russian leader Vladimir Putin urging him to stop his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Donald Trump's confession about Melania and their son, Barron, came while discussing the first lady's letter to Vladimir Putin.

The former model had her husband hand-deliver the personal note during his meeting with President Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15, which she did not attend. In her letter, Melania focused on the children who are suffering as a result of the war. "She loves her son, she loves children and she hates to see something like this happening," Donald mentioned while explaining his wife's intentions.

Melania Trump Writes Peace Letter to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin

Donald and Melania Trump share one child, their 19-year-old son, Barron, together.

In her letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, Melania informed President Putin: "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger." Melania urged the 72-year-old to protect the "innocence" of children, noting, "as parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope." "As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all — so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded," she continued.

Melania Trump wrote a letter to Vladimir Putin urging him to end Russia's war in Ukraine.