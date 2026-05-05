Lara Trump Faces Backlash for Weighing in on 'Wild' Barron Trump Theory

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Lara Trump has faced online ridicule after attempting to debunk a "wild" internet conspiracy theory that her 20-year-old brother-in-law Barron Trump is a time traveler. On her Wednesday, April 29, podcast “Lara Trump: Wanted for Questioning,” she addressed the theory, which stems from 19th-century novels, by stating, "Barron Trump is not a time traveler. Sorry to say it. I'm sorry, I broke a lot of people's hearts today.” She labeled the widespread internet theory "crazy" and "wild," expressing disbelief that people were analyzing videos about it.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump debunked the crazy rumor.

"What is this? I've seen this out there, and by the way, the amount of views that some of these videos get where they really dissect, like how this really worked out, and you go back and there was a Barron Trump — of it is wild, actually, if you really look at it,” she exclaimed. "I'm not trying to ruin anybody or rain on any parades here. Barron Trump is not a time traveler. Yeah, I think the theory is crazy, obviously, but listen, that should show you out there how much really crazy stuff exists, okay? Name me one time traveler?” she asked. The conspiracy claims Barron is a time traveler, linking him to 1890s books by author Ingersoll Lockwood, which feature a character named "Baron Trump" who lives in "Castle Trump" and has a guide named "Don.”

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump was mocked after she debunked the theory.

"Name me anybody who actually can say that that's a real thing? It doesn't exist, but people have gotten so far off the rails on this Barron being a time traveler thing. I don't know what to tell you. I think it's crazy. I've known Barron for 18 years, okay, he's not a time traveler,” she clarified. Following her comments on social media, followers mocked her for taking the time to address it, with some making sarcastic jokes like "Soooooo he is a time traveler ...... got it.” "Oh, come on! The kid grew 3 feet over the summer! Are you telling me you never once said 'Wow, how is he growing so fast?’” questioned another.

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Source: MEGA Barron Trump is the president's youngest son.

“Wouldn't doubt it, I think time travel is fairly easy to execute if you know the method. A genius like Barron could figure that out,” another said sarcastically. Others suggested perhaps the youngest son of the president could use time travel to help humanity. "Can Barron please go back in time and pick a better Congress for us?" they asked, while another suggested, “More importantly, has Barron enlisted in the military to fight the war with Iran on behalf of Israel?"

Source: MEGA Lara Trump said Barron is 'super smart.'