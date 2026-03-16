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'It Was Somber': Lara Trump Reveals President Donald Trump's Defiance After Leaving the White House

split photo of Lara & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube

Lara Trump shared how Donald Trump quickly vowed to run again after leaving the White House in 2021.

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March 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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In a recent episode of "Pod Force One," Lara Trump shared her father-in-law's unexpected reaction on the night he left the White House in 2021.

The Trump family faced a moment of despair as they arrived in Palm Beach, Fla., following Donald Trump's electoral loss to Joe Biden.

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image of Lara Trump recalled the night Donald Trump left the White House in 2021.
Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube

Lara Trump recalled the night Donald Trump left the White House in 2021.

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“It was very somber. It was an incredibly tough time for all of us, and I think it was an incredibly tough time for him,” Lara told Miranda Devine. The atmosphere was so heavy that conversations were few.

However, in a surprising turn, Donald proclaimed to his family, “Well, kids, I’ve got to do it again,” before even sitting down at the dinner table. This moment highlighted his perseverance during challenging times.

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image of Eric Trump's wife said the family felt somber after arriving in Florida.
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump's wife said the family felt somber after arriving in Florida.

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Lara emphasized the importance of determination in the face of adversity. “Any one of the things that he had against him... would have been enough for one person to say, ‘You know what? That’s it. I’m out of this,’” she stated, illustrating her father-in-law's relentless spirit.

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image of During dinner, Donald Trump told relatives he planned to run again.
Source: MEGA

During dinner, Donald Trump told relatives he planned to run again.

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After leaving the White House, Donald faced numerous legal challenges, including two criminal indictments connected to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Despite these obstacles, he remained committed to pursuing his political ambitions.

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“He went through all of it and left Washington, D.C., and hours later knew he was going to do it again,” Lara remarked. This unwavering determination continues to resonate with his supporters.

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image of Lara Trump described Donald Trump reaction as proof of his determination.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump described Donald Trump reaction as proof of his determination.

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At the time while Donald was preparing for the 2024 presidential race, he was ready to confront both political opponents and legal issues head-on. “If you’re willing to work harder and you’re willing to fight more than anyone else for something, you’re going to be victorious,” Lara stated, reflecting her father-in-law’s fighting spirit.

Lara also hinted at her own political aspirations. While she has turned down opportunities to run for the US Senate in North Carolina twice, she remains open to considering a future run “if the time is right.”

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