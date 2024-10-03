10 Bombshell Revelations About Donald Trump's 2020 Election Case From DOJ's Newly Unsealed Filing

On Wednesday, October 2, Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealed the 165-page motion filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, which narrated and detailed ex-President Donald Trump's "private criminal conduct" in the 2020 election. Smith highlighted how Trump acted in his private capacity as a candidate — rather than in his official capacity as president — when he attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss.

"At its core, the defendant's scheme was a private one," prosecutors wrote. "He extensively used private actors and his campaign infrastructure to attempt to overturn the election results and operated in a private capacity as a candidate for office."

One of the most shocking revelations concerned Trump operatives' efforts to create chaos at a ballot processing center "in the immediate post-election period."

"For example, on November 4, P5 — a campaign employee, agent, and co-conspirator of the defendant — tried to sow confusion when the ongoing vote count at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, looked unfavorable for the defendant," the prosecutors stated.

The document quoted P5, who told a colleague they should "find a reason it isn't" and "give me options to file litigation" after seeing a batch of votes favoring President Joe Biden. P5 later said, "Make them riot," which prosecutors noted resembled tactics used by campaign operatives and supporters at other vote tabulation centers.