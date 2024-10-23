or
Lara Trump Called 'Dumb' as Husband Eric for Saying There Are 81 States in the U.S.: 'Does She Have Dementia as Well?'

Lara Trump was called out for thinking there are 81 states in the U.S.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lara Trump was called out for not knowing there are only 50 states in the U.S.

"These pollers are going to have lawyers in the major polling locations across the country. We have lawsuits in 81 states. We won about a week and a half ago," she said during an interview.

Lara Trump thinks there are 81 states in the U.S.

However, people were quick to call her out for not knowing basic facts.

One person wrote, "81 states? Trump loves the poorly educated," while another joked, "I think she's including Russian States."

A third person added: "Does Lara have dementia as well?" while a fourth person said, "She gives blondes a really bad name."

"I guess she’s as dumb as Eric is?" another person said about her husband, Eric Trump.

Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump.

As OK! previously reported, Lara, 42, recently made headlines for her interview with Charlamagne tha God in which he laughed in her face when she brought up her father-in-law Donald Trump.

During their chat on "The Breakfast Club" podcast, Lara said she's "never seen" Donald, 78, say anything racist even though he's called out migrants at the southern border and claimed Haitian immigrants eat people's pets.

Lara Trump was called out for being 'dumb.'

“I’ve known this man for 16 years. And, you know, you can go to each of those incidents, and you know, there was, there was never any, any proof of anything,” she said on the show, which aired on Monday, October 21.

“However, I will say that you have to look at somebody and what they actually have done, and Donald Trump really was very beneficial to the Black community when he was in the White House. I will say I’ve never seen this man say a racist thing," she continued.

Though Lara was on a roll, the rapper, 46, could be heard laughing in the background.

Lara then asked what was so funny, to which he replied, “It’s hysterical. But, I mean, people act like there’s no such thing as Google or we don’t have TV, radio.”

Lara frequently sticks up for her father-in-law.

She previously gushed over Donald taking back the White House while on Fox & Friends.

“Listen, I have felt a little bit like a broken record over the course of the past several months because all I’ve talked about, the messaging you’ve heard from Donald Trump, the messaging from the campaign, and the RNC has been: ‘Vote early, vote early.’ And what we’re seeing is that people have heard this, and they are actually executing this,” she said. “This is how we’re going to win, guys.”

