'The Bar Is So Low': Lara Trump Ridiculed After Saying She's Willing to Be Donald Trump's Running Mate
Desperate times call for desperate measures?!
Lara Trump revealed in a recent podcast episode whether or not she would step up and be Donald Trump's running mate in 2024 if she was asked.
“Obviously, the answer would be yes. Would anyone turn that down? The only drawback would be that I would have to move to D.C. If I became VP alongside my father-in-law just imagine the hysteria!” she declared in the clip, which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people were hysterical when they heard her answer. One person wrote, "The bar is so low in that party at this point, anyone could get the job," while another said, "Lara doesn’t have a chance in the universe of being chosen as VP. Who asks these ridiculous questions?"
A third person joked about the blonde beauty's singing career, writing, "She would be as good as she sings."
A fourth user simply stated: "The narcissism of these people is mind boggling."
Lara, who is married to Eric Trump, was previously asked if Donald, 77, would consider Nikki Haley as a running mate if she doesn't become president.
“Crazier things have happened,” she told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling. “I don’t know, I would never say never with Donald J. Trump.”
Lara then predicted her father-in-law will come out on top in the upcoming election.
“Well, look, I think Nikki Haley has to be a little careful in South Carolina, that’s her home state,” Lara continued. “Probably Donald Trump is going to win South Carolina, and Nikki Haley is going to come in second.”
“It’s a very interesting time, but I do think after those first three dates — Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina — I do think you’re going to see a lot of people dropping out, because the truth is, they can’t run without money and the money is going to stop coming in when it’s completely obvious it’s going to be Donald Trump,” she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Tucker Carlson has been thrown in to the mix of potential frontrunners for VP.
However, Carlson admitted he didn't think he was equipped for the job.
“Well, it’s just — it’s just so unimaginable,” Carlson told Megyn Kelly on her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show." “I mean, I haven’t led a life that prepares a person for politics. As I said, I don’t think I have any like horrible skeletons or anything. It’s not that, it’s just that that’s not how my brain works. I’ve never done anything like that. I can’t imagine spending time with politicians.”