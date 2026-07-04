Lara Trump Says It's 'Really Sad' Tucker Carlson Is No Longer MAGA: 'We Need to Be United' 

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President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump expressed sadness over a growing MAGA divide during a recent episode of her podcast, “The Right View,” specifically highlighting that she found it "really sad" when figures like former Fox News star Tucker Carlson sow division within the conservative movement for what she deems is a desire for money or attention. This conversation emerged after Carlson publicly broke with the Republican Party and sharply criticized the octogenarian president. During the broadcast, Lara, 43, brought on conservative commentator Josh Hammer to discuss whether Tucker was shifting away from the principles of the MAGA movement. The political rift between Tucker and the Trump administration widened significantly due to severe foreign policy disagreements.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump spoke about Tucker Carlson on her podcast.

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Lara Trump says recent Tucker Carlson’s descent into an anti-Trump figure genuinely makes her “really sad.”



She warns he’s not the only one from the podcast circle attempting to divide MAGA with “crazy talking points.”



LARA TRUMP: “It makes me really sad.”



“You know, a lot of… pic.twitter.com/KMv37onhzv — Overton (@overton_news) July 2, 2026 Source: @overton_news/X Tucker Carlson said he's moving away from the Republican Party.

The Swanson Foods scion forcefully condemned Donald's decision to launch military strikes on Iran, labeling the actions "absolutely disgusting and evil.” Tucker openly declared he was done supporting the Republican Party, stating that it was "not possible to vote for people like that" ahead of the November midterm elections. Lara lamented the wider fragmentation it caused among right-wing voters, warning he’s not the only one attempting to divide MAGA with “crazy talking points.” “It makes me really sad,” she said of the ongoing MAGA civil war. “You know, a lot of these people...our family got to know very well, and Tucker’s not the only one. But it makes me really sad to see that this is kind of where things have ended up. At least, this is where they are right now. I hope this is not where they ultimately end."

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump said she's 'sad' over Tucker Carlson's decision.

The wife of Eric Trump continued, saying, “I think that the people out there who are consuming content online need to be very aware of what they’re consuming. I’ve had people in my own family who have kind of fallen for some of the more crazy talking points out there by some of these individuals. And then they come to me, and they say, well, is this true? Is that true?” The daughter-in-law of the POTUS who favors cable news channels that alter or completely delete the truth to please him said she wonders where these people are getting their information from.

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Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson recently bashed Donald Trump.

“And I’m like, oh my gosh! What is it you’re watching? Where are you getting your information? So sadly, it is having an impact. But what we need to be doing as a party is not allowing people to divide us up, not having different factions. We need to be united. We need to coalesce together,” she said. Lara’s wishes don’t seem likely as Tucker said he intends to help build a new third political party, a decision driven by his stark break with Trump and the Republican Party over U.S. foreign intervention and the ongoing war in Iran.

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson has firmly stated that he has no interest in running for political office himself.