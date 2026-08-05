Lara Trump Slammed by Critics for Wearing 'Tacky' and 'Disrespectful' Outfit to Sen. Lindsey Graham's Funeral
Aug. 5 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Lara Trump faced significant backlash for her attire and behavior at Sen. Lindsey Graham's funeral service. The service took place at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday, July 28, following the senator's death from an aortic rupture.
Critics on social media heavily scrutinized the Republican National Committee co-chair for choosing a low-cut black dress, with some online commentators calling the deep neckline "disrespectful" and "tacky" for a solemn memorial service.
"Did Lara Trump know this was a funeral? Nobody wants to see her b--s. Disrespectful,” snapped one critic.
'A Time and Place for Everything'
"I'm far from a prude however @LaraLeaTrump could have worn an appropriate dress then the one she chose. A time and place for everything. Her glowing white eye shadow and her attire is classless, when you are up front and center,” another user said of the 43-year-old aspiring pop star.
Observers also pointed out the large cross necklace she wore with the outfit, sparking further debates online about aesthetics and etiquette.
"Could Lara Trump's cross get any bigger?" wondered another critic.
Lara Trump Checks Watch During Lindsey Graham's Funeral
Conversely, defenders argued that her black attire met standard funeral dress codes and claimed criticism stemmed from her high political profile.
In addition to her wardrobe, a live-streamed video clip from the invitation-only service went viral on social media.
The footage captures Lara looking down at her wrist to check her watch while seated in the front row.
Her husband, Eric Trump, immediately shifted his head to glance at her, which viewers interpreted as a look of frustration or a silent reprimand.
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Critics claimed her behavior made her look "bored" or disengaged from the high-profile service. Supporters dismissed the moment, noting that she was likely checking a notification on an Apple Watch.
The event drew widespread attention on social media as the public analyzed multiple family interactions.
Observers also pointed out moments where President Donald Trump appeared to have his eyes closed during parts of the ceremony and noted his departure from traditional protocol by injecting lighthearted, unscripted jokes into his keynote eulogy for his longtime ally.
'Outright Tacky or Trashy Territory'
This wasn’t the first time Lara’s fashion choices came under the microscope.
“We've long accepted her questionable fashion preferences, but... her outfit to a 2023 New Year's Eve party still stumps us years later as we try to list the myriad of things wrong with this dress. For one, it's far too revealing... Then there are the feathered wrists, which give it a party-store costume rather than luxury fashion. To top it off, the high sparkly neckline clashes with the oversized silver earrings she chose, landing this look squarely in outright tacky or trashy territory,” blasted the fashionistas at Glam.com.