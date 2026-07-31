Donald Trump Attends Lindsey Graham's Funeral With 'Loyal' Aide Natalie Harp as Melania Skips Major Event
July 31 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump attended the funeral of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday, July 28, accompanied by close aide Natalie Harp, while First Lady Melania Trump was noticeably absent. Melania was also nowhere to be seen at the redo of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Trump delivered a eulogy honoring the South Carolina Republican, who passed away at age 71 on July 11.
Melania Trump Didn't Attend the Funeral
Melania’s absence sparked online discussion and the social media trend "Where's Melania?", as no official reason was immediately provided for her skipping the service.
The elusive FLOTUS had previously released a written statement acknowledging Lindsey's passing.
Natalie, frequently dubbed the "human printer" within political circles for carrying printed news and social media updates for the president, has drawn growing media attention for her constant presence at major high-profile events and trips.
Natalie previously accompanied Donald on high-profile official events, including a presidential visit to China in May.
The 34-year-old blonde has been widely described by journalists, biographers, and even her own family as being intensely devoted to the octogenarian president.
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Inside Natalie Harp and Donald Trump's Relationship
Online critics have theorized that Natalie follows him around, carrying a diaper bag, as a nod to rumors that the elderly POTUS is incontinent.
This intense loyalty stems from her belief that Donald's "Right to Try" legislation saved her life during her battle with stage 2 bone cancer, a claim that medical experts have since disputed.
Details of her profound dedication to the president include adoring letters reported in the bestselling political biography Regime Change, by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which reveal that Natalie wrote numerous "odd and adoring" letters to the president. In one note left in his private quarters, she reportedly wrote, "You are all that matters to me.”
Karoline Leavitt Praised the Aide
Her estranged brother, Preston Harp, publicly stated in an interview with The Daily Beast that his sister has a "very unhealthy obsession" and infatuation with the politician, acting essentially as the president's one-woman personal "fan club.”
Donald has leaned into this intense devotion, as Regime Change noted he frequently told White House staff that Harp is "the only one who loved him as much as his wife and kids.
The White House has brushed off characterizations of an "obsession," with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issuing a statement that defines Natalie as "one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team."