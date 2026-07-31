Donald Trump Attends Lindsey Graham's Funeral With 'Loyal' Aide Natalie Harp as Melania Skips Major Event

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Didn't Attend the Funeral

Source: MEGA Melania Trump skipped Lindsey Graham's funeral.

Melania’s absence sparked online discussion and the social media trend "Where's Melania?", as no official reason was immediately provided for her skipping the service. The elusive FLOTUS had previously released a written statement acknowledging Lindsey's passing. Natalie, frequently dubbed the "human printer" within political circles for carrying printed news and social media updates for the president, has drawn growing media attention for her constant presence at major high-profile events and trips.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp allegedly left private notes for Donald Trump around his office.

Natalie previously accompanied Donald on high-profile official events, including a presidential visit to China in May. The 34-year-old blonde has been widely described by journalists, biographers, and even her own family as being intensely devoted to the octogenarian president.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Natalie Harp and Donald Trump's Relationship

Source: MEGA The book 'Regime Change' claimed Natalie Harp once wrote to the president, 'You are all that matters to me.'

Online critics have theorized that Natalie follows him around, carrying a diaper bag, as a nod to rumors that the elderly POTUS is incontinent. This intense loyalty stems from her belief that Donald's "Right to Try" legislation saved her life during her battle with stage 2 bone cancer, a claim that medical experts have since disputed. Details of her profound dedication to the president include adoring letters reported in the bestselling political biography Regime Change, by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, which reveal that Natalie wrote numerous "odd and adoring" letters to the president. In one note left in his private quarters, she reportedly wrote, "You are all that matters to me.”

Karoline Leavitt Praised the Aide

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt defended Natalie Harp, calling her 'loyal and hard working.'