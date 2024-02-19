OK Magazine
Donald Trump Calls for 'All Political Prosecutions' Against Him to 'Stop Immediately': 'This Is Communism!'

Source: mega
By:

Feb. 19 2024, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to once again claim the pending legal cases against him are nothing more than an attempt to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

On Monday, February 19, he declared that "all political prosecutions of your favorite president, me, must stop immediately."

Source: mega

Donald Trump lobbied for full presidential immunity.

"We are in the middle of an election, perhaps the most important election in the history of our country," he wrote. "These radical left lunatic prosecutors and judges are not allowed to be doing this."

"Why didn't they start three years ago? Because they wanted to interfere with the presidential election of 2024, that's why!" the 77-year-old raged on the conservative social media platform.

Source: mega

Trump insists the legal cases against him are election interference.

Trump then cited Section 9-85.500 of the DOJ's Justice Manual.

"Federal prosecutors and agents may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party," he quoted.

Source: mega

Trump is facing 91 felony counts across four indictments.

"This is election interference and must be immediately stopped," he continued. "I should not have to go through any fake prosecutions before the election."

"This is communism and a threat to democracy," he added. "Our country will not stand for it."

Source: mega

The D.C. Court of Appeals ruled Trump can be prosecuted for his actions surrounding the 2020 election.

This is far from the first time the embattled ex-prez has insisted the civil suits and other pending charges against him should be dropped.

As OK! previously reported, Trump lobbied for presidents to be given "full immunity," alleging the nation's leader needed it "in order to properly function and do what has to be done for the good of our Country."

Source: OK!

However, on Tuesday, February 6, the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled the 77-year-old can be prosecuted for his actions surrounding the 2020 election.

"We cannot accept former President Trump’s claim that a President has unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power — the recognition and implementation of election results," the court said in a statement. "Nor can we sanction his apparent contention that the Executive has carte blanche to violate the rights of individual citizens to vote and to have their votes count."

Trump is currently facing a total of 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions. His first criminal trial is scheduled to begin on March 25.

