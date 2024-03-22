Donald Trump Told Mike Pence Certifying the 2020 Election Results Would Be a 'Career Killer,' Witness Testifies

The call between Trump and Pence took place before Trump's provocative speech at the Ellipse, where he urged his supporters to march to the US Capitol and disrupt the certification process that Pence was presiding over.

The valet's testimony indicated that Trump was making a last-ditch effort to persuade Pence to intervene in the electoral vote tally.

Despite Trump's pressure, Pence and his advisers had maintained that there was no legal basis for altering the election outcome and that such actions would be unconstitutional.

Pence explicitly stated in a letter to lawmakers that Trump's requests went against the principles of the Constitution and law.