'L.A. Is Super Expensive': Larsa Pippen Doubles Down on Giving 15-Year-Old Daughter Sophia a $2,500 Monthly Allowance
Sophia Pippen has a larger bank account than most 15-year-olds!
During the Thursday, March 7, Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 reunion episode, Larsa Pippen defended herself after revealing she gives her daughter a whopping $2,500 monthly allowance.
The reality star, who shares four kids with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, justified the constant cash flow based on L.A.’s high prices, as Sophia lives there with her father for school.
“You guys understand, like, L.A. is super expensive. So, like, after school, she orders food or Uber or, like, you know, buys presents for her friends’ birthdays,” she explained.
Larsa added that Sophia also earns her own dollars through deals with fashion brands.
“She literally makes money, you know?” she added.
Costar Kiki Barth jumped in to point out how her son gets a $300 monthly allowance.
“I think that one thing we can all say, you know, about Larsa, she can have many faults, but she’s a good mom, you know?” Adriana de Moura noted.
During the latest season of the Bravo show, Larsa explained that life has been tough without Sophia under her roof.
“Sophia is a freshman in high school. She wanted to go to school in L.A. this year,” she shared, adding that it is “hard” to be separated from her.
“For me, Miami is home. Like, that’s where my heart and my soul is, and Sophia loves being in L.A., and so it’s OK. You know, her dad is there. She kind of goes back and forth, and she’s happy. That’s the only thing that I care about,” she explained.
Larsa and Scottie –– who finalized their divorce in 2021 –– also share sons Scotty Jr., 23, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18.
After the duo’s divorce, Larsa started dating Marcus Jordan, though they allegedly called it quits last month.
Despite rumors the two officially split, RHOM stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton believe the drama may have all been for show.
During the Monday, February 19, episode of their "Ay Por Favor" podcast, the pair talked about how the lovebirds’ breakup appeared to be calculated.
“We need to talk about it because I guess she wants everybody to talk about it,” Alexia, 56, began.
“Now that other things have come to light,” Marysol, 57, said. “I’m starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed.”
“Well, now I’m pissed because I was upset for her,” Patton continued. “You and I spent a lot of time talking about it, feeling bad. We were worried about her.”
“Do you think the whole relationship is a publicity stunt and they’re both in it?” Alexia wondered, to which Marysol responded, “I have to tell you, it’s crossed my mind now that this happened.”