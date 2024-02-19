OK Magazine
'RHOM' Stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton Accuse Costar Larsa Pippen of 'Staging' Split From Marcus Jordan: 'We've All Been Scammed'

alexia nepola marysol patton accuse larsa pippen pp
Source: bravo;mega
By:

Feb. 19 2024, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton don't believe Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan split up for good.

During the Monday, February 19, episode of their "Ay Por Favor" podcast, the duo spoke about how the pair are calculated.

alexia marysol nbc
Source: bravo

The pair spoke about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's alleged split on their podcast.

“We need to talk about it because I guess she wants everybody to talk about it,” Nepola, 56, began.

“Now that other things have come to light,” Patton, 57, added, “I’m starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed.”

The stars alleged that Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33 — who fueled split rumors in early February — wanted to be thrust into the headlines.

“Everybody knows it’s staged,” the Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar founder said. “And this is why we’re even talking about it because it’s so ridiculous at this point.”

larsa pippen marcus jordan bravo
Source: mega

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan fueled split rumors in February.

As OK! previously reported, Pippen and Jordan both deleted photos of each other from their respective accounts — and they unfollowed one another. But days later, they were seen in Miami on a Valentine's Day date.

The Bravo ladies were angry at Pippen for keeping them in the dark.

“Well, now I’m pissed because I was upset for her,” Patton told her pal. “You and I spent a lot of time talking about it, feeling bad. We were worried about her.”

larsa pippen bravo
Source: bravo

Larsa Pippen has yet to say anything about the alleged split.

MORE ON:
Larsa Pippen
“Do you think the whole relationship is a publicity stunt and they’re both in it?” Nepola questioned, to which Patton replied, “I have to tell you, it’s crossed my mind now that this happened.”

An insider dished that this likely wasn't the end for the pair. "They'll probably get back together," the insider divulged. "It's relationship stuff. But apparently came out of nowhere so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine."

alexia marysol nbc
Source: nbcu/bravo

Larsa Pippen was previously married to Scottie Pippen.

To make matters even worse, when the Chicago native — who was previously married to basketball star Scottie Pippen — and Marcus, whose the son of Scottie's rival Michael Jordan — started dating, Michael didn't give his blessing.

"Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn't approve, but it really mortified Larsa," an insider claimed. "The history between Michael and Scottie made things complicated, even if Larsa and Marcus did their best to make it a non-issue."

"At the end of the day, Michael is Marcus’ dad and Scottie is the father of Larsa’s children," the source said of the social media star's kids Scottie Jr., 23, Preston, 22, Justin, 19, and Sophia, 16. "There is a baseline loyalty for each of them that made the relationship difficult to navigate."

