Andy Cohen Eager to Get the 'Tea' on Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Split as Exes Are Set to Reunite at 'The Traitors' Reunion
Andy Cohen is dying to find out what happened between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.
During the Monday, February 12, episode of his "Andy Cohen Live" radio show, the Bravo boss, 55, revealed The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, and the fashion entrepreneur, 33, will come face-to-face likely for the first time since their shocking split during the upcoming reunion for Season 2 of The Traitors.
"I will be hosting The Traitors reunion, and I’m kind of wondering if that’s going to be the spot we get the tea about Marcus and Larsa," Cohen explained. "That is in a few weeks. It is in a few weeks. … They’ll be there."
As OK! previously reported, Pippen and Jordan fueled breakup rumors over the weekend after Bravo fans noticed the reality star stopped following the famous offspring and swiped all photos of him from her social media accounts.
According to insiders, the end of the former couple's romance was a complete shock to everyone around them. "It happened Friday or Saturday, but most likely on Saturday," the source claimed. "They were just with friends last Thursday or Friday and no one saw any issues and they were happy."
Despite the rift, some people in their inner circle think they could patch things up. "They'll probably get back together," the insider explained. "It's relationship stuff. But apparently came out of nowhere so when the emotions settle, it will maybe be fine."
Pippen and Jordan confirmed they were dating in early 2023. However, the pair faced intense backlash due to the OnlyFans star being the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and the businessman being the son of Scottie's nemesis Michael Jordan.
"We're in a really good place. I feel like a lot of people think we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not... We're both from Chicago, so I feel like we have a lot in common — a lot of common ground," she revealed in a 2023 interview with Tamron Hall.
"Even with the age difference? I don't wanna say that flippantly, because men are able to date people 30 years younger without judgment. But he's 16 years younger — other than the Bulls, what do you have in common?" the journalist asked Larsa.
"I think for people, the age thing is secondary. The thing is — you are a beautiful woman," Tamron pointed out. "You can date anybody you wanted to. Why would you date Michael Jordan's son, knowing that it's been pretty clear that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan didn't have this relationship people thought and certainly don't have it now?"
"I didn't plan it like that. We were just together a lot with our friends. You gotta remember — being with an athlete, you get scrutinized a lot. People don't think you should have a life once you get divorced," the Bravo babe replied. "I feel like I should have love and be able to date who I want and live happy and go wherever I wanna go and not be judged every time I'm seen with someone. It's hard."
People spoke with sources about Pippen and Jordan.