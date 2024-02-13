Andy Cohen Eager to Get the 'Tea' on Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Split as Exes Are Set to Reunite at 'The Traitors' Reunion

Andy Cohen is dying to find out what happened between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

During the Monday, February 12, episode of his "Andy Cohen Live" radio show, the Bravo boss, 55, revealed The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, and the fashion entrepreneur, 33, will come face-to-face likely for the first time since their shocking split during the upcoming reunion for Season 2 of The Traitors.