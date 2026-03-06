Politics 'Why Didn't They Fire Her Right Away?': Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Asks Why Donald Trump Didn't Get Rid of Kristi Noem Sooner Source: MEGA Fox News host Laura Ingraham has staunchly defended fired DHS secretary Kristi Noem but wondered why Donald Trump didn't fire her sooner. Lesley Abravanel March 6 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

During a segment on The Ingraham Angle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham questioned why President Donald Trump waited to remove Kristi Noem from her role as Secretary of Homeland Security despite mounting controversies. "Why didn’t they fire her right away?” she asked on Thursday, March 5. “Because that would have given a scalp to those who were actually trying to hinder and impede ICE on the streets? Why drag this out?” Ingraham's guest, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, offered several reasons for the timing of the firing.

Fleischer noted that Trump is often hesitant to dismiss individuals perceived as on his side, particularly on his core policy issues like immigration. He also postulated that the pricey TV ad taking center stage in a public hearing pushed Trump to finally give Noem the ax. “Well, because I think the president is reluctant to let people go, and especially on his singular issue,” he said. “So, I think the advertisement piece we heard yesterday is also what tipped the president over. She was on thin ice after Minnesota.”

Noem was the subject of harsh criticism for her handling of events in Minnesota, where two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed by federal immigration agents. The former George W. Bush press secretary said there was a strategic concern that firing her earlier would have provided a political victory for critics who were actively trying to "hinder and impede" ICE operations. The discussion followed Noem's testimony before Congress, where she faced questions about unauthorized expenditures and long-rumored personal controversies, including a rumored affair with her DHS colleague Corey Lewandowski.

Before the firing, Ingraham often defended Noem against Democratic critics while also pressing her to take more aggressive action. In January 2025, Ingraham repeatedly challenged Noem on Fox News, demanding to know if there would be personal repercussions for local officials who interfered with federal law enforcement.

