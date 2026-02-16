Bad Bunny Destroys Donald Trump in Humiliating New Poll After President Slammed Singer's Super Bowl Performance

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump was destroyed by MAGA's most hated mega star, Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny, in a humiliating poll that said the famed artist was more representative of America than the president himself. A new poll conducted by YouGov following the Super Bowl found that 42 percent of respondents believe Bad Bunny "better represents America" compared to 39 percent of respondents who selected Trump. The poll queried 1,700 Americans for Yahoo! News between February 9 and February 12, following the historic Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny's Halftime Show Made History

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny's halftime show was one of the most watched Super Bowl performances in history.

Bad Bunny's performance was a historic cultural milestone, marking the first time a solo Latino artist headlined the show performing almost entirely in Spanish. The 13-minute, star-studded set was designed as a "love letter" to Puerto Rico, featuring a vibrant neighborhood stage set complete with a "casita" (little house), tropical plants and a replica of Brooklyn’s Caribbean Social Club. The poll showed that 77 percent of Democrats approved of the choice of Super Bowl headliner compared with just 13 percent of Republicans.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A poll claimed Americans think Bad Bunny better represents the country than Donald Trump.

Interestingly, however, it's the independent voters who said that Trump is less representative of America than the Puerto Rican rapper, with just 27 percent who said Trump does represent the country, while 46 percent favored the singer. The "Titi Me Preguntó" singer, who slammed ICE during his Grammy Awards acceptance speech, concluded the stunning show by naming over 20 nations across the Americas and holding up a football inscribed with the message "Together We Are America." "The only thing more powerful than hate is love," a message projected onto the Jumbotron at the performance read.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny blew audiences away with his historic halftime show.

While the singer — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — drew a remarkable 135.4 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched halftime performances in history, MAGA's "alternative" halftime show, the All-American Halftime Show for Turning Point USA featuring a lip synching Kid Rock, only drew about 5 to 6 million, much to MAGA's ire. "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence." Despite that, Trump himself was caught streaming Bad Bunny’s performance at his own Super Bowl party in Mar-a-Lago, while many MAGA mouthpieces admitted that that show trumped their own.

Source: MEGA Even FBI Director Kash Patel's girlfriend praised Bad Bunny.