Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Repeatedly Dodges Questions on Whether She'd 'Go After' Democratic Mayors Who Welcome Undocumented Immigrants

Kristi Noem was confirmed as the Department of Homeland Security Secretary in January 2025.

Jan. 31 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem went head-to-head on the Thursday, January 30, installment of The Ingraham Angle.

The back-and-forth began after Ingraham played several clips of Democratic mayors in Chicago, Boston and Minneapolis opposing the mass deportations started by the Trump administration.

Kristi Noem said sanctuary city laws caused 'problems' for deportation efforts.

Earlier this month, Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis confirmed city officials "will not be gathering information, showing who is and who is not documented."

"I want to speak to the undocumented. We love you, we care about you and the city of Minneapolis, we will stand up for you and we will do anything in our power to help," he said at the time.

Laura Ingraham grilled Kristi Noem on the repercussions for officials who do not comply with deportation efforts.

Following the clips, Ingraham asked Noem if she was going to "follow through" despite the opposition and questioned her on what the exact repercussions would be for not complying with the deportation efforts.

"Yeah, we are still going into their communities," the Homeland Security Secretary replied.

"But how about with the officials that interfere with federal law enforcement?" Ingraham pressed.

"You know, they will," Noem said. "But the federal government has the authority to go in and to make their communities safer, especially these that are perpetuating dangerous—"

Ingraham interrupted to repeat her question on what the repercussions would be for the officials who do not cooperate.

Kristi Noem previously faced backlash for telling a story about shooting her hunting dog.

Noem dodged the question yet again as she spoke about the "problems" sanctuary city laws have caused. She alleged they "limited the tools that we want in our toolbox," but insisted they would continue to go into these areas.

"Then show in other cities how it’s working, and tell our story to the American people," she claimed. "The people in our community need to hear how their mayors, their elected officials are protecting the criminals."

Kristi Noem told Laura Ingraham 'nobody is above the law.'

"But will you go after them personally? I’m going to ask for the third time?" Ingraham challenged her. "I’m asking a question because I expect an answer. Will you go after these individual mayors who are saying essentially they are going to thwart federal authority?"

Noem finally relented, suggesting that would be a better question for President Donald Trump

"Listen, Laura: Nobody is above the law. Of course we will. But that’s up to President Trump," she noted. "I don’t sit here and make up a decision on what I do. I follow the law."

As OK! previously reported, Noem has been working with ICE personally to help deport immigrants. However, she faced backlash from critics on social media after she shared photos of herself with her makeup and hair done while wearing an ICE vest.

One frustrated critic wrote: "MAGA is a show. A put on. A scam. There is ZERO reason for a cabinet secretary to be dressed like this. Is she kicking in doors? No. It’s playtime. No experience, no knowledge, no plan. Just look at me in my costume."

