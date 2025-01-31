Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Repeatedly Dodges Questions on Whether She'd 'Go After' Democratic Mayors Who Welcome Undocumented Immigrants

Following the clips, Ingraham asked Noem if she was going to "follow through" despite the opposition and questioned her on what the exact repercussions would be for not complying with the deportation efforts.

"Yeah, we are still going into their communities," the Homeland Security Secretary replied.

"But how about with the officials that interfere with federal law enforcement?" Ingraham pressed.

"You know, they will," Noem said. "But the federal government has the authority to go in and to make their communities safer, especially these that are perpetuating dangerous—"

Ingraham interrupted to repeat her question on what the repercussions would be for the officials who do not cooperate.