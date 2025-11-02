MAGA Meltdown: Laura Loomer Targets Sean Duffy Over NASA Nomination Dispute

Article continues below advertisement

Laura Loomer took aim at Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy following his refusal to support Elon Musk's ally Jared Isaacman for the NASA administrator position. The 32-year-old Donald Trump supporter has actively pushed for Isaacman’s nomination after the billionaire was removed from consideration earlier this year amidst a fallout between Musk and Trump. Duffy currently serves in the role on an interim basis and seeks to maintain control over the space agency, potentially making NASA part of the Department of Transportation, according to Politico.

Notable advocates for Isaacman, including Montana Senator Tim Sheehy and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, are attempting to restore the billionaire entrepreneur, pilot and commercial astronaut to the nomination process.

Source: MEGA The White House said President Donald Trump will soon pick a new NASA leader.

Loomer’s frustration with Duffy, who Musk recently dubbed “Sean Dummy,” is palpable. She argued that without Isaacman, the U.S. risks losing the space race to China. "But, you know, that's what happens when you have a reality TV star and you make him the Department of Transportation secretary," Loomer remarked. Duffy first gained fame in the 1990s as a star on the Boston season of MTV's The Real World before embarking on a political career that led to a decade-long tenure in Congress.

After Loomer criticized Duffy for blocking the nomination of Isaacman, she highlighted the negative impact his decisions could have on America’s leadership in space. "Sean said that NASA might benefit from being part of the Cabinet, maybe even within the Department of Transportation, but he's never said he wants to keep the job himself," a spokesperson stated.

Source: @reallauraloomer/Instagram;MEGA Laura Loomer slammed Sean Duffy for blocking Jared Isaacman’s NASA nomination.

The White House maintained that "discussions about who will take the job are ongoing, and the president has yet to make a decision." Isaacman, 42, had his nomination retracted in June after a “thorough review” of his previous associations, revealed Trump. Isaacman maintained a close relationship with Musk after purchasing his first chartered flight on SpaceX in 2021. Speculation suggests that Sergio Gor, a White House Presidential Personnel Office official, played a role in pushing Isaacman out amid disputes with Musk and failure to consult personnel officials on key decisions.

In a conversation with the "All-In Podcast" following his exit, Isaacman expressed ongoing support for Trump but indicated that the speculation surrounding his withdrawal is accurate. “I mean, people can draw their own conclusions but I think the directions people are going in seems to check out to me,” he stated.

Isaacman clarified that the conflict wasn’t personal, noting, “one person decided to make a move” against him. He added that the withdrawal of his nomination may have coincided with Musk's separation from the administration. “I had a pretty good idea, I don't think the timing was much of a coincidence. Obviously, there was more than one departure that was covered on that day,” he said. The entrepreneur attributed his situation to “some people” with “axes to grind” against him or Musk, labeling himself a “good, visible target.” He described someone, likely Gor, as "an influential advisor coming in and saying: 'Here's the facts and I think we gotta kill this guy.’”

Source: MEGA;@rookisaacman/Instagram Sean Duffy reportedly wants NASA to be moved under the Department of Transportation.

“I want to be overwhelmingly clear: I don't fault the president,” Isaacman clarified.

The president reportedly reversed the nomination after learning about Isaacman’s past donations to Democrats. However, MAGA stalwarts suspect Trump might have been set up by insiders determined to undermine Musk by hitting his friend. Loomer questioned whether Isaacman faced retaliation due to his connections with Musk during this tumultuous time. “There is reason to believe that Isaacman may be facing retaliation because of his friendship with Elon Musk. If so, this would suggest there is a coordinated hit job on Isaacman in an effort to damage ties between President Trump and Elon Musk before the 2026 midterms,” Loomer stated.

Reports indicate that Trump potentially knew about Isaacman's donations at the time of his nomination. Isaacman told "All-In" that he had disclosed previous contributions to prominent Democrats over the years, including during the last two campaign cycles. Musk has also previously contributed to Democrats but later became the single largest benefactor of the MAGA movement in an effort to support Trump’s return to the White House. Isaacman was initially selected by Trump during a peak in his friendship with Musk, who shares a longstanding connection with the fellow billionaire.

Source: MEGA Jared Isaacman blamed political insiders for derailing his nomination.

It is understood that Musk advocated for Isaacman's appointment and that Trump deferred to the SpaceX CEO for the final decision. Trump described Isaacman as “an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot and astronaut.” Isaacman had cleared a Senate committee and was set for a confirmation vote this week when Trump abruptly withdrew his nomination. He informed Musk of his decision on his final day in office. Sources suggest that Trump’s allies pressured him over Isaacman's previous donations, ultimately leading him to backtrack.

Despite liberal affiliations, Loomer argued that Isaacman remains a prime candidate to lead NASA, given his “unmatched credentials.” “Isaacman was on track to get over 70 Senate votes. So why the sudden reversal and talks to pull his nomination?” Loomer challenged. “Because the Deep State doesn't want President Trump to have allies like this in his administration.”