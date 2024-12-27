Grimes Insists She 'Bounced' From Elon Musk Romance After Azealia Banks Accuses Her of Getting 'Dumped' and 'Cheated On'
Grimes is defending her name amid a viciously reignited feud against Azealia Banks.
The "Genesis" singer clapped back at Banks after the rapper went on a lengthy rant attacking Grimes and accusing her of being left in the dust by Elon Musk following their split in 2022.
"Girl the way you are still trying to hold out on some weird a-- innocent bulls--- years later after you got dumped, cheated on, your kids kidnapped and still trying to paint me like the villain and act like ur above me when ur getting sonned by Elon's secretary," Banks spewed at Grimes on Thursday, December 26, after the "Oblivian" musician reacted to a meme portraying the duo as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked.
Banks continued: "When you're the one that *literally* did not make the f------ music and Elon is the one who harvested your eggs and took a picture of your C-section is PEAK white female delusion. Get over yourself ho. The n---- has like four new kids and you're really a lame. Sis. You can really quit mentioning me. I know you wish you could be my bestie but b----..... it's f------ boring as h---. Let it go."
In response, Grimes — whose relationship with Musk lasted four years — declared, "it's just a funny joke bro. Not trying to paint you as a villain."
"I didn't 'get dumped.' I bounced," she insisted. "My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I'm in love. No regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be. You're insanely talented. Even after all this, I want you to win. God bless [my lady]."
Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, shares son X Æ A-Xii, 4, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and son Techno Mechanicus, 2, with Musk and is currently dating DJ Anyma — whose real name is Matteo Milleri.
Still, Banks ranted: "Stop trying to squeeze the novelty out of this to deflect from the fact that Elon really dogged you and dragged you in front of the entire world, had you begging for your kids [and] s--- sis, then threw all his h--- in a compound together and took his little bag of k and went to Mar-a-Lago.... sis... it's a dub. It's giving crack daddy sis. He's on ozempic and tina [sic] feeling himself now. It's finished. He's f------ fried. It's not giving all that you still the same dirty lil white b---- from McGill that drinks tap water and eats Spaghetti. You're not lady gaga girl. Relax."
Grimes and Banks' feud dates back to 2018, when the "Luxury" rapper announced they'd be working on a collaboration together.
Things quickly turned sour, as Grimes left with Musk to go to a hacker conference in Las Vegas called "DEF CON" and left Banks alone in the billionaire's home. This prompted a slew of angry tweets from Banks and ignited an intense fallout between her and Grimes.