Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Admit Their Kids Have The Racy Couple Blocked On Social Media After Getting Candid About Intimacy

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' children have opted out of staying up to date with their parents' not-so personal lives.

Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20, don't feel the need to be informed on every dirty detail of the television personalities' headline-grasping interviews or daily on-air conversations, and have chosen to only know Ripa and Consuelos as their mom and dad.