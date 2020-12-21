Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Expecting Twins — Watch The Precious Moment!

Double trouble! Just two days after Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren Burnham, announced they were expanding their family, the couple revealed they are having twins.

“2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already ❤️ @luyendyktwins ❤️,” the 39-year-old reality star captioned a photo of the sonograms via Instagram on Monday, December 21.

For her part, Burnham, 29, re-posted the same snap and wrote, “We maaaay have left out one small detail👶🏼👶🏼 @luyendyktwins.”

Of course, Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but shower the pair — who got married in 2019 after meeting on the race car driver’s season of The Bachelor — with love. JoJo Fletcher wrote, “Ahhh amazing!! Congrats!!!” while Ali Fedotowsky added, “Ahhhhhhhh!!!! That is sooooo exciting!!!!!”

Clare Crawley exclaimed, “amazing!! What a beautiful miracle!”

Luyendyk and Burnham gave fans a glimpse into how they got the news that they are going to be a family of five. “Take a deep breath,” the doctor said in a YouTube video. “There might be two.”

“I’m gonna be huge!” the blonde beauty exclaimed. “No wonder I feel like I’m getting fatter everyday.”

“I’m in disbelief right now,” the dad of one said. “I am terrified at one point because I know it’s probably going to be a trickier pregnancy but I am also really happy because I know it’s going to be so cool. I just think we always wanted three [kids], right? Maybe not at the same time. I am just so blown away. I was so happy I was there.”

The duo announced the exciting news over the weekend. “And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!” the handsome hunk captioned a photo of his daughter, Alessi, holding a “Big Sister” sign.

Burnham shared a video of their family, writing, “It’s hard to know what to say right now. I’ve been crying on and off the past three months … right now is no different. So so grateful.”

In September, Burnham got candid about trying for baby No. 2 after she had a miscarriage in May. “Recently had a miscarriage and your story inspired me. Have you begun trying again?” one fan asked at the time.

“So sorry. We have been trying for a couple of months,” she replied. “I know it’s not been long yet, but since our miscarriage we’ve wanted another baby so bad. I’ve been sad and discouraged the last couple of months because of it, but trying to stay positive! It will happen when it’s our time.”

Congrats, you two!