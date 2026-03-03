Lauren Sánchez Admits Trip to Space Was 'One of the Most Profound Experiences I've Ever Had' Despite Fierce Backlash: 'I Would 100 Percent Go Again'
March 3 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez Bezos is ready for round two in space.
During the Tuesday, March 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the wife of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos revealed she’s open to going back to outer space.
“I would do it one-hundred percent again. It was one of the most profound experiences I have ever had, ever,” she emphasized. “You know when you have a kid, and someone says, ‘Oh, having a kid is incredible,’ but you don’t know until you experience it? That’s what it was. Jeff told me before I went up, ‘It’s going to change you more than you know.’ I was like, ‘Okay, great.’ And it did.”
Lauren, 56, detailed what it was like leaving the world behind to join the first all-female crew to fly to space since 1963.
She was joined by fellow stars Gayle King and Katy Perry, as well as aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyễn and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.
- Emily Ratajkowski Claims Blue Origin Is 'Destroying the Planet' After Launching All-Female Space Mission: 'This Is Beyond Parody'
- Gayle King 'Wishes' More People Would 'Go to Space' Before Calling Blue Origin 'Terrible': 'Have Y'all Been?'
- Celebrities Who Slammed Blue Origin Space Trip — From Martha Stewart to Joe Rogan and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“You’re up there, and it’s completely silent, and you see this black, and it’s a black you’ve never seen before. William Shatner actually described it as death, because you don’t see life, and then you look down at Planet Earth, and you’re like, ‘That’s it. This is our home,’” she recalled. “There’s no plan B.”
When Lauren arrived back on Earth, she had an emotional encounter with two teenagers.
“What was really incredible about that experience is that when we got down, these two girls, I think they were probably like 13, 15, right around there. They came up to us and they didn’t ask what it was like. That’s what most people ask. They said, ‘How old do you have to be to go to space?’” she remembered. “That’s it. That industry is booming. Blue Origin is going to the moon soon. To know that these little girls think that they have an opportunity to be in space somehow was really one of the greatest parts.”
Inside the Blue Origin Flight Controversy
Lauren and her space crew faced controversy following the Blue Origin flight on April 14, 2025, as social media users slammed the company for sending “rich ladies” sans experience to space.
“On today’s episode of ‘I’m rich, you’re poor,’ look: rich ladies in space!” one TikTok user quipped, while another similarly said, “On today’s episode of ‘Rich people doing things nobody asked for,’ six women launched into space for a lifetime of bragging rights.”
Others rendered the mission a “vanity project” and suggested “real astronauts” should have been recruited instead.
“The Blue Origin Barbie Crew isn’t inspirational. It’s a demonstration in flaunting wealth inequality via Space Tourism while Americans are suffering economically,” another TikTok user strongly declared.
Model Emily Ratajkowski called out Blue Origin as well, claiming that they are not an eco-conscious organization.
“That space mission this morning? That’s end time s---,” she said in an April 14, 2025, TikTok video. “Like, this is beyond parody. That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”