Lauren Sánchez Admits Trip to Space Was 'One of the Most Profound Experiences I've Ever Had' Despite Fierce Backlash: 'I Would 100 Percent Go Again'

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez Bezos is ready for round two in space. During the Tuesday, March 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the wife of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos revealed she’s open to going back to outer space.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lauren Sánchez Bezos guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“I would do it one-hundred percent again. It was one of the most profound experiences I have ever had, ever,” she emphasized. “You know when you have a kid, and someone says, ‘Oh, having a kid is incredible,’ but you don’t know until you experience it? That’s what it was. Jeff told me before I went up, ‘It’s going to change you more than you know.’ I was like, ‘Okay, great.’ And it did.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lauren Sánchez Bezos went to space with Blue Origin.

Lauren, 56, detailed what it was like leaving the world behind to join the first all-female crew to fly to space since 1963. She was joined by fellow stars Gayle King and Katy Perry, as well as aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyễn and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Lauren Sánchez Bezos' husband, Jeff Bezos, is the founder of Blue Origin.

“You’re up there, and it’s completely silent, and you see this black, and it’s a black you’ve never seen before. William Shatner actually described it as death, because you don’t see life, and then you look down at Planet Earth, and you’re like, ‘That’s it. This is our home,’” she recalled. “There’s no plan B.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez Bezos is open to going to outer space again.

When Lauren arrived back on Earth, she had an emotional encounter with two teenagers. “What was really incredible about that experience is that when we got down, these two girls, I think they were probably like 13, 15, right around there. They came up to us and they didn’t ask what it was like. That’s what most people ask. They said, ‘How old do you have to be to go to space?’” she remembered. “That’s it. That industry is booming. Blue Origin is going to the moon soon. To know that these little girls think that they have an opportunity to be in space somehow was really one of the greatest parts.”

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Blue Origin Flight Controversy

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez Bezos was roasted alongside the fellow female stars who traveled to outer space.