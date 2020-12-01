Australian bombshell Pia Miller was happy to announce that she was engaged to agent-to-the-stars Patrick Whitesell over the weekend via Instagram.

She simply captioned a photo of two wine glasses cheers’ing one another, “PW².”

Whitesell bounced back with the beauty after he was scorned by his ex-wife Lauren Sanchez, who had an affair with Amazon titan Jeff Bezos in 2019. The National ENQUIRER reported at the time that the founder of the online retail giant had been cheating on his wife, MacKenzie Scott, with the news anchor.

Bezos, who described himself as a “family man,” had been jetting his mistress off to exotic destinations to be with her, sending her explicit text messages and NSFW selfies.

Whitesell healed his wounds with the Australian beauty, who moved to the United States to be with the Hollywood power agent. Some of Whitesell’s A-list clientele include Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Idris Elba and Ryan Reynolds.

Miller is a Chilean-born, Australian model and actress. She has appeared on several Aussie TV shows including Postcards Victoria and East West 101. The brunette beauty has also been the face of iconic fashion brands Myer and Mossimo.

So who is this stunning beauty who has captured the heart of the multi-millionaire hunk?

OK! gets to know the Australian actress in 5 stunning shots.