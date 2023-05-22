Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Engaged After 5 Years of Dating, TV Star Flashes Huge Diamond Ring Aboard His Yacht
Jeff Bezos is headed down the aisle for a second time.
According to reports, the Amazon CEO popped the question girlfriend of five years, Lauren Sánchez, while aboard his ritzy yacht. New published photos show the two on deck enjoying the views, with the mother-of-three donning a huge diamond ring on that finger.
The pair is currently on a European vacation to attend the Cannes Film Festival.
The TV personality, 53, and businessman, 59, first linked up in 2019 while allegedly still married to other people. Once news of their reported affair broke, they each split from their respective spouses, and they've been together ever since.
Sánchez hinted at their past drama when she celebrated Bezos' birthday in January. "Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," she gushed. "Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner."
- Jeff Bezos & Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez Caught Cuddling Up At Versace Fashion Show in L.A.
- Glowing Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Pack On PDA During Miami Dinner With Friends: Couple Has 'Quite The Spark'
- Lauren Sánchez Admits Not Getting Her Dream Job On 'The View' Was 'One Of The Most Devastating Days Of My Life'
Her tribute to him the year prior was even more touching, as she insisted he's much different than his hot shot public persona.
"If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes. Yes everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don’t always see your heart the way my eyes do," she stated. "They don’t see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They don’t see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place — my eyes do," continued the former Extra correspondent. "They don’t see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who’s heart is immeasurable and who’s ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this. Happy birthday mi vida. I wake up everyday excited to love you."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Sanchez's ring and reported on the engagement.