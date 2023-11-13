Lauren Sánchez 'Blacked Out' When Fiancé Jeff Bezos Proposed to Her
Lauren Sanchez had a surprising reaction when her billionaire boyfriend popped the question.
The media personality revealed in a recent interview that she discovered the jewelry underneath her pillow one night while she was climbing into bed.
Sánchez admitted that as soon as Jeff Bezos "opened the box" to reveal her engagement ring, she "blacked out a bit."
The pair was first rumored to be engaged after the 53-year-old was photographed wearing her diamond sparkler on that special finger back in May.
Jewelry expert Briony Raymond speculated that the cushion cut gem was between 25 and 30 carats, estimating the price to be anywhere "from $3 million to upwards of $5 million depending on the exact specifications of the diamond."
As for wedding plans, Sánchez and Bezos haven't gotten to deciding all the details just yet.
"We’re still thinking about the wedding, what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas?" she told an outlet. "We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!"
She did share that some of her favorite designers were Dolce and Gabbana, Valentino and Christian Dior.
"There’s so many incredible designers!" she added. "Once I get a minute, I’ll slow down."
While speaking with an outlet, Bezos said that his fiancée has "amazing intuition."
"Almost witchy powers in that regard," he noted. "She sees things that other people don’t see. She’s really very sensitive to other people and what they’re thinking."
One of Bezos' closest friends, Barry Diller, called Sánchez a "sparkler in Jeff's life."
"They’re very in love with each other—they’re demonstrably in love," he explained. "She’s lit him up in the nicest ways. She’s a great stimulant."
Sánchez's sister, Elena Sánchez Blair, gushed that her sibling has been so much more "peaceful," "calm" and "more herself" since striking up a romance with the business mogul.
"You see her, this beautiful force all done up in ball gowns, but the truth is most of the time we are on the couch in sweats and yoga pants, playing Sloppy Dice or Heads Up on our phones," she said.
