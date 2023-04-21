'Love Is Blind' Star SK Alagbada Wants To 'Fall In Love' Again After Raven Ross Split, Shares Future Career Plans: 'I'm In Such A Good Place'

"I completely apologized to her. We also had this additional pressure of doing everything in the public eye. We had to have important conversations and know we were together for the right reasons," he states. "Every time I tried to ask her these tough questions, the responses felt like she wasn't committed to me. Our priorities were different, and we were never on the same page. It was not easy for me, which is something I expressed to her. It wasn't something she didn't know about, but that was not an excuse to have a conversation with another woman. I was wrong, and I should have addressed this in a different way. When we got back together, we had the same problems we had in the beginning."

When Raven shared an update with viewers about her relationship status in the Netflix special, he had no idea that was happening. "I was really disappointed to see that. It brought me back to the question I always had: 'Why are we in this relationship?'" he says, adding that he didn't want to air out any more of their dirty laundry on television. "It all led to so much blowback and hate. People came for me, my mom, my brother."

It was also one of the reasons he didn't want to share his side of the story, as he wanted the fodder to die down.