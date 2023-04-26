Nick & Vanessa Lachey Keep 'Love Is Blind' Roles Despite Fan Backlash Over Reunion
Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return for Season 5 of Love Is Blind!
Despite the recent backlash the married couple and cohosts of the popular Netflix reality show received, the pair will not lose their jobs even though fans petitioned to remove the cohosts after their less than satisfactory performances at the Season 4 reunion.
The Change.org petition received over 40,000 signatures after the highly anticipated live reunion show aired on April 16. Supporters even began spreading rumors that Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who met during Season 1, would take their place.
Vanessa was particularly slammed by fans for her persistent questions as to whether the married couples were thinking about having children, with the cohost individually asking each person their plans for parenthood.
Contestant Paul Peden discussed the 42-year-old’s pestering following the taping.
"I was like, 'F***, man.' They kept drilling, drilling it down on me," he said about questions regarding kids. "I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don't know. But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did."
Paul was not the only one to give Vanessa and Nick grief post-reunion, as many watchers of Love Is Blind took to Twitter to call out the hosts.
"Love is Blind Reunion villains ranked: 1. Vanessa Lachey (just let Nick speak) 2. Irina (just say sorry damn) 3. Jackie (cowardly not to show up) 4. Micah (I’m bored of her)," one person wrote, while another said, "Who else can host Love is Blind instead of Nick and Vanessa? Barnes & Noble? Procter & Gamble? In & Out? Frick & Frack? Mike & Ike? Hall & Oates? ANYONE?!!!! PLEASE. This reunion is AWFUL."
"If Nick and Vanessa Lachey are still employed after that trainwreck Love is Blind reunion I swear to god job qualifications need to be retired," penned a hater, while another user asked, "What is wrong with Vanessa Lachey? Nick was too quiet this reunion."
A fourth person called for famous Bravo host Andy Cohen to step in, saying, "Do Nick and Vanessa even prepare for the reunion? Like they don’t even seem like they watched the show???? We need Andy with his cards…"
ET reported that Nick and Vanessa will keep their jobs.