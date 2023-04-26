Nick & Vanessa Lachey Keep 'Love Is Blind' Roles Despite Fan Backlash Over Reunion 

"I was like, 'F***, man.' They kept drilling, drilling it down on me," he said about questions regarding kids. "I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don't know. But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did."

Paul was not the only one to give Vanessa and Nick grief post-reunion, as many watchers of Love Is Blind took to Twitter to call out the hosts.